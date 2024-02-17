Report & Result: 2024 Welsh Open Entertainment Contest

Ebbw Valley claim the cross border entertainment honours in Newport

Ebbw Valley started their contesting year off in fine fashion as they retained their steely grip on the magnificent CISWO Miners' Challenge Cup with a fine Welsh Open victory in Newport.

A polished 'Welcome to the Circus' set saw them deservedly claim the £1,000 top prize for the second successive year, as well as secure the accolades for 'Best Tubas' and 'Best Trombones'. Their MD Gareth Ritter also went home once again with the Miners' Eisteddfod Cup as the winning conductor.

Oozed quality

In her written remarks, adjudicator Sheona White said that it was "an innovative programme" that "oozed quality from start to finish", whilst thanking the conductor "for the musicality and moments of real beauty and musicianship".

With their own ringmaster compere in tow, Ebbw Valley opened with 'Activate' by Matthew Hall, followed by Philip Harper's 'Elephant Patrol', 'Send in the Clowns' and a fantastic rendition of 'Helter Skelter' by xylophonist Philip Howells. Contrast came with 'Moon River' before they closed with Queen's 'I Want to Break Free'.

"I'm really pleased by the way we worked towards this contest and the way which everyone performed today," Gareth Ritter told 4BR.

"We keep challenging ourselves as we want to keep pushing forward. This has given us a huge boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Area Championships as there is so much to play for there."

He added: "We want to be in the hunt for a Royal Albert Hall qualification place — but we know lots of other bands do too, so it's a quick celebration and then back to work on 'Variations on an Enigma'."

Wantage friendship

Another band with eyes on a Royal Albert Hall qualification prize will be Wantage Silver as the welcome cross border visitors came runner-up with their neatly executed 'Friendship' programme. They headed back up the M4 motorway with the Tower Colliery Trophy plus £500 in prize money.

In addition, their talented young baritone player Imogen Fewster claimed the 'Best Soloist' award for her stunning playing of Bach's 'Siciliano' arranged by MD Chris King, whilst Brian Thomas took the 4BR 'Best Soprano' award.

Parc head to Blackpool

A delighted Parc & Dare was third, as the First Section band conducted by Dewi Griffiths also claimed the invitation to the British Open Spring Festival Senior Trophy with their well-played set led by their 'Best Horns'. 13-year-old Garyn Jones also enjoyed his day by being presented with the 'Youngest Player' prize.

Before the announcement of the results, Sheona White congratulated the bands on the variety of repertoire performed as well as the quality of playing on show in well thought out programmes.

"It was good to hear the choices of music," she said, "and plenty of new works too. I was impressed by the quality of ensemble sounds and balances. It was also good to hear playing with attention to the dynamics — really quietly where marked."

Entertainment

Llwydcoed was fourth, as their enjoyable express train whodunnit 'Murder in the Night' set took the 'Most Entertaining Stage Presentation' award and £300 prize, with soloist Becky Cale picking up the 'Best Cornet Player' prize.

The remaining top-six spots went to City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) with their 'Quest for the Submerged Cathedral' programme that featured the excellent contribution of their 'Best Percussion' team, whilst Tongwynlais Temperance opted for Russian inventiveness and dance — complete with a tutu wearing Sugar Plum tuba player.

Well supported

Each of the 14 competitors brought something of note to the Riverfront stage, with a bravura performance of 'La Belle Americaine' by Alison Millin of Forest of Dean Brass taking the 'Best Euphonium' prize and Milton Keynes Brass securing the £300 prize and trophy as the 'Best First Section Band not in the main prizes' with their 'Kings & Queens' set.

Elsewhere there was music inspired by the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, the USA and Peter Pan as well as excerpts from test-pieces, Las Vegas shows, storytellers and Mnozil Brass in what was a well-supported day of entertainment, expertly organised by Contest Controller Dean Evans and presented by compere David Hayward.

Iwan Fox

Result:

Adjudicator: Sheona White

Entertainment Prize judge: Sarah Hayward

1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 196

2. Wantage (Chris King): 195

3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 194

4. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck): 193

5. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Daniel Hall): 192

6. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr): 190

7. Tylorstown (Rob Westacott): 189

8. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 188

9. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown): 186

10. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies): 185

11. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson): 184

12. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson): 183

13. Lympstone (Nigel Seaman): 182

14. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum O'Shea): 181

Invitation to British Open Spring Festival: Parc & Dare

Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: Llwydcoed

Highest Placed First Section Band not in main prizes: Milton Keynes Brass

Best Soloist: Imogen Fewster (baritone) — Wantage Silver

Best Percussion: City of Cardiff (Melingriffith)

Best Tuba Section: Ebbw Valley

Best Trombone Section: Ebbw Valley

Best Horn Section: Parc & Dare

Best Cornet: Becky Cale (Llwydcoed)

Best Soprano: Brian Thomas (Wantage Silver)

Best Euphonium: Alison Millin (Forest of Dean Brass)

Youngest Player: Garyn Jones (Parc & Dare) — aged 13

