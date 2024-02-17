                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2024 Welsh Open Entertainment Contest

Ebbw Valley claim the cross border entertainment honours in Newport

Ebbw Valley
  Ebbw Valley has retained the Welsh Open title

Saturday, 17 February 2024

        

Ebbw Valley started their contesting year off in fine fashion as they retained their steely grip on the magnificent CISWO Miners' Challenge Cup with a fine Welsh Open victory in Newport.

A polished 'Welcome to the Circus' set saw them deservedly claim the £1,000 top prize for the second successive year, as well as secure the accolades for 'Best Tubas' and 'Best Trombones'. Their MD Gareth Ritter also went home once again with the Miners' Eisteddfod Cup as the winning conductor.

Oozed quality

In her written remarks, adjudicator Sheona White said that it was "an innovative programme" that "oozed quality from start to finish", whilst thanking the conductor "for the musicality and moments of real beauty and musicianship".

With their own ringmaster compere in tow, Ebbw Valley opened with 'Activate' by Matthew Hall, followed by Philip Harper's 'Elephant Patrol', 'Send in the Clowns' and a fantastic rendition of 'Helter Skelter' by xylophonist Philip Howells. Contrast came with 'Moon River' before they closed with Queen's 'I Want to Break Free'.

"I'm really pleased by the way we worked towards this contest and the way which everyone performed today," Gareth Ritter told 4BR.

"We keep challenging ourselves as we want to keep pushing forward. This has given us a huge boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Area Championships as there is so much to play for there."

He added: "We want to be in the hunt for a Royal Albert Hall qualification place — but we know lots of other bands do too, so it's a quick celebration and then back to work on 'Variations on an Enigma'."

Wantage friendship

Another band with eyes on a Royal Albert Hall qualification prize will be Wantage Silver as the welcome cross border visitors came runner-up with their neatly executed 'Friendship' programme. They headed back up the M4 motorway with the Tower Colliery Trophy plus £500 in prize money.

In addition, their talented young baritone player Imogen Fewster claimed the 'Best Soloist' award for her stunning playing of Bach's 'Siciliano' arranged by MD Chris King, whilst Brian Thomas took the 4BR 'Best Soprano' award.

Parc head to Blackpool

A delighted Parc & Dare was third, as the First Section band conducted by Dewi Griffiths also claimed the invitation to the British Open Spring Festival Senior Trophy with their well-played set led by their 'Best Horns'. 13-year-old Garyn Jones also enjoyed his day by being presented with the 'Youngest Player' prize.

Before the announcement of the results, Sheona White congratulated the bands on the variety of repertoire performed as well as the quality of playing on show in well thought out programmes.

"It was good to hear the choices of music," she said, "and plenty of new works too. I was impressed by the quality of ensemble sounds and balances. It was also good to hear playing with attention to the dynamics — really quietly where marked."

Entertainment

Llwydcoed was fourth, as their enjoyable express train whodunnit 'Murder in the Night' set took the 'Most Entertaining Stage Presentation' award and £300 prize, with soloist Becky Cale picking up the 'Best Cornet Player' prize.

The remaining top-six spots went to City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) with their 'Quest for the Submerged Cathedral' programme that featured the excellent contribution of their 'Best Percussion' team, whilst Tongwynlais Temperance opted for Russian inventiveness and dance — complete with a tutu wearing Sugar Plum tuba player.

Well supported

Each of the 14 competitors brought something of note to the Riverfront stage, with a bravura performance of 'La Belle Americaine' by Alison Millin of Forest of Dean Brass taking the 'Best Euphonium' prize and Milton Keynes Brass securing the £300 prize and trophy as the 'Best First Section Band not in the main prizes' with their 'Kings & Queens' set.

Elsewhere there was music inspired by the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, the USA and Peter Pan as well as excerpts from test-pieces, Las Vegas shows, storytellers and Mnozil Brass in what was a well-supported day of entertainment, expertly organised by Contest Controller Dean Evans and presented by compere David Hayward.

Iwan Fox

We keep challenging ourselves as we want to keep pushing forward. This has given us a huge boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Area Championships as there is so much to play for thereMD, Gareth Ritter

Result:

Adjudicator: Sheona White
Entertainment Prize judge: Sarah Hayward

1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 196
2. Wantage (Chris King): 195
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 194
4. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck): 193
5. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Daniel Hall): 192
6. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr): 190
7. Tylorstown (Rob Westacott): 189
8. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 188
9. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown): 186
10. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies): 185
11. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson): 184
12. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson): 183
13. Lympstone (Nigel Seaman): 182
14. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum O'Shea): 181

Invitation to British Open Spring Festival: Parc & Dare
Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: Llwydcoed
Highest Placed First Section Band not in main prizes: Milton Keynes Brass

Best Soloist: Imogen Fewster (baritone) — Wantage Silver
Best Percussion: City of Cardiff (Melingriffith)
Best Tuba Section: Ebbw Valley
Best Trombone Section: Ebbw Valley
Best Horn Section: Parc & Dare
Best Cornet: Becky Cale (Llwydcoed)
Best Soprano: Brian Thomas (Wantage Silver)
Best Euphonium: Alison Millin (Forest of Dean Brass)
Youngest Player: Garyn Jones (Parc & Dare) — aged 13

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

UniBrass

Results: 2024 UniBrass Championships

February 17 • There are student victories for Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Lancaster University Brass Band at the UniBrass Championships in Warwick

Ebbw Valley

Report & Result: 2024 Welsh Open Entertainment Contest

February 17 • Ebbw Valley claim the cross border entertainment honours in Newport

RNCM

New Wobplay additions to RNCM International Brass Band Festival highlights

February 17 • The concerts of Foden's, Treize Etoiles, Tredegar, Black Dyke and the RNCM Brass Band are now available to enjoy on the Wobplay media platform — with more to come.

UnIbRASS

UniBrass Championships ready for student exams

February 17 • The only student studying today will be on the music on the stands in front of them on stage as the UniBrass Championships take place at Warwick Arts Centre.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Regional Championships Preview Evening

Sunday 18 February • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, Greenfield OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Vacancies »

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Hathersage Band

February 13 • BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top