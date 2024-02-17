Results: 2024 UniBrass Championships

There are student victories for Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Lancaster University Brass Band at the UniBrass Championships in Warwick

Results





UniBrass Trophy Section:

Butterworth Hall

Adjudicators: John Barber & Mark Landon

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford): 97+42 = 139

2. The University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Johnathan Beatty): 95+43 = 138

3. University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button): 91+39 = 130

4. University of Warwick Brass Society (Tom Stoneman): 88+41 = 129

5. University of York Brass Band (Abigail Rongong): 87+37 = 124

6. The University of Manchester, University of Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University Brass Band (Ben Hill-Wilson): 86+36 = 122

7. Durham University Brass Band (Alex Romanec): 81+40 = 121

8. Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band (James Begg): 85+35 = 120*

9. Oxford University Brass Band (Alice Knight & David Pugh): 82+38 = 120

10. University of Sheffield Brass Band (David McLaren): 84+33 = 117*

11. University of Leeds (Matthew Pitman): 83+34 = 117

12. University of Bristol (Imogen McAra): 80+32 = 112

* Higher music points take precedent

Most Entertaining Band: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band

Best Student Conductor(s):Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)

Best Soloist: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band

Best March: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band

Best Percussion Section: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Audience Award: University of York Brass Band





UniBrass Shield Section:

Theatre

Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker & Helen Varley

1. Lancaster University Brass Band (Hugh Streets & Christopher Pollock): 96+48 = 144

2. Southampton University Brass Band (Oliver Picken): 97+45 = 142

3. University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band (Stuart Birnie): 98+43 = 141*

4. Nottingham (Becky Brundrett-Hall & Jonathan Fielden): 95+46 = 141

5. Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (Dominic Wearne): 94+44 = 138

6. Cambridge University Brass Band (Sam Thackray): 90+45 = 135

7. King's College London Brass Band (Alex Borland): 93+41 = 134*

8. Cardiff University Brass Band (Ianto Williams): 92+42 = 134

9. Keele University Brass Band (Ben Spindler): 91+40 = 131

10. University of Bath Brass Band (Aaron Jones): 89+39 = 128

11. UEA Brass Ensemble (Katy Stone): 88+39 = 127

* Higher music points take precedent

Most Entertaining Band: Lancaster University Brass Band

Best Student Conductor: Oliver Picken (Southampton University Brass Band)

Best Soloist: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band

Best March: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band

Best Percussion Section: Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band

Audience Award: Cardiff University Brass Band