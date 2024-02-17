                 

Results: 2024 UniBrass Championships

There are student victories for Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Lancaster University Brass Band at the UniBrass Championships in Warwick

UniBrass
  There were victories for Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Lancaster University Brass Band

Saturday, 17 February 2024

        

Results


UniBrass Trophy Section:

Butterworth Hall
Adjudicators: John Barber & Mark Landon

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford): 97+42 = 139
2. The University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Johnathan Beatty): 95+43 = 138
3. University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button): 91+39 = 130
4. University of Warwick Brass Society (Tom Stoneman): 88+41 = 129
5. University of York Brass Band (Abigail Rongong): 87+37 = 124
6. The University of Manchester, University of Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University Brass Band (Ben Hill-Wilson): 86+36 = 122
7. Durham University Brass Band (Alex Romanec): 81+40 = 121
8. Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band (James Begg): 85+35 = 120*
9. Oxford University Brass Band (Alice Knight & David Pugh): 82+38 = 120
10. University of Sheffield Brass Band (David McLaren): 84+33 = 117*
11. University of Leeds (Matthew Pitman): 83+34 = 117
12. University of Bristol (Imogen McAra): 80+32 = 112

* Higher music points take precedent

Most Entertaining Band: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band
Best Student Conductor(s):Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)
Best Soloist: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band
Best March: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band
Best Percussion Section: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Audience Award: University of York Brass Band


UniBrass Shield Section:

Theatre
Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker & Helen Varley

1. Lancaster University Brass Band (Hugh Streets & Christopher Pollock): 96+48 = 144
2. Southampton University Brass Band (Oliver Picken): 97+45 = 142
3. University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band (Stuart Birnie): 98+43 = 141*
4. Nottingham (Becky Brundrett-Hall & Jonathan Fielden): 95+46 = 141
5. Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (Dominic Wearne): 94+44 = 138
6. Cambridge University Brass Band (Sam Thackray): 90+45 = 135
7. King's College London Brass Band (Alex Borland): 93+41 = 134*
8. Cardiff University Brass Band (Ianto Williams): 92+42 = 134
9. Keele University Brass Band (Ben Spindler): 91+40 = 131
10. University of Bath Brass Band (Aaron Jones): 89+39 = 128
11. UEA Brass Ensemble (Katy Stone): 88+39 = 127

* Higher music points take precedent

Most Entertaining Band: Lancaster University Brass Band
Best Student Conductor: Oliver Picken (Southampton University Brass Band)
Best Soloist: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band
Best March: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band
Best Percussion Section: Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band
Audience Award: Cardiff University Brass Band

        

