Results: 2024 UniBrass Championships

Results
UniBrass Trophy Section:
Butterworth Hall
Adjudicators: John Barber & Mark Landon
1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford): 97+42 = 139
2. The University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Johnathan Beatty): 95+43 = 138
3. University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button): 91+39 = 130
4. University of Warwick Brass Society (Tom Stoneman): 88+41 = 129
5. University of York Brass Band (Abigail Rongong): 87+37 = 124
6. The University of Manchester, University of Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University Brass Band (Ben Hill-Wilson): 86+36 = 122
7. Durham University Brass Band (Alex Romanec): 81+40 = 121
8. Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band (James Begg): 85+35 = 120*
9. Oxford University Brass Band (Alice Knight & David Pugh): 82+38 = 120
10. University of Sheffield Brass Band (David McLaren): 84+33 = 117*
11. University of Leeds (Matthew Pitman): 83+34 = 117
12. University of Bristol (Imogen McAra): 80+32 = 112
* Higher music points take precedent
Most Entertaining Band: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band
Best Student Conductor(s):Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)
Best Soloist: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band
Best March: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band
Best Percussion Section: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Audience Award: University of York Brass Band
UniBrass Shield Section:
Theatre
Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker & Helen Varley
1. Lancaster University Brass Band (Hugh Streets & Christopher Pollock): 96+48 = 144
2. Southampton University Brass Band (Oliver Picken): 97+45 = 142
3. University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band (Stuart Birnie): 98+43 = 141*
4. Nottingham (Becky Brundrett-Hall & Jonathan Fielden): 95+46 = 141
5. Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (Dominic Wearne): 94+44 = 138
6. Cambridge University Brass Band (Sam Thackray): 90+45 = 135
7. King's College London Brass Band (Alex Borland): 93+41 = 134*
8. Cardiff University Brass Band (Ianto Williams): 92+42 = 134
9. Keele University Brass Band (Ben Spindler): 91+40 = 131
10. University of Bath Brass Band (Aaron Jones): 89+39 = 128
11. UEA Brass Ensemble (Katy Stone): 88+39 = 127
* Higher music points take precedent
Most Entertaining Band: Lancaster University Brass Band
Best Student Conductor: Oliver Picken (Southampton University Brass Band)
Best Soloist: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band
Best March: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band
Best Percussion Section: Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band
Audience Award: Cardiff University Brass Band