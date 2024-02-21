                 

News

Mead takes lead on Inside Music on Radio 3

Steven Mead's 'Inside Music' programme on BBC Radio 3 will air this weekend.

Mead
  Steven has curated the BBC Radio 3 programme

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

        

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead BBC Radio 3 'Inside Music' programme will be aired this weekend (Saturday 24th February at 1.00pm)

It will feature 90 minutes of his musical selections for broadcast as part of a series of programmes curated by leading musicians and performers in their field.

Selections

Steve previously told 4RB that he was honoured to be invited to curate 90 minutes of music based around his own selections.

They will include brass band works and performers from Wynton Marsalis, First Brass, British Tuba Quartet, Brass Band of Battle Creek, tubist extraordinaire Sam Polian, and the Fairey Band as well as Sibelius, the Mendelssohn violin concerto, pianist Vladimir Horowitz, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Bach's 'Saint Matthew Passion' and Faure's 'Requiem'.

Horowitz and Mercury

He also explains why the story of pianist Vladimir Horowitz returning from a performing hiatus of 12 years left him awestruck and reveals one of his biggest vocal inspirations: Freddy Mercury.

For more information go to:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001wjpy

        

