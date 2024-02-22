Song for Hope released on Amazon Prime

The inspirational story of the Ryan Anthony can now be enjoyed on Amazon Prime.

The critically acclaimed film, 'Song for Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story' which portrays the incredible story of the American trumpet virtuoso after he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the age of 42 and given just months to live, has now been released on Amazon Prime is available to stream for free worldwide.

Incredible story

After winning 17 awards at film festivals globally and featured by ABC, Fox and MSNBC in the US, and Classic FM the film can now be enjoyed worldwide.

It was described by Jonathon Ross as "an incredible story that's amazing to watch and brilliantly scored by Anthony DiLorenzo".

The film was written and directed by ex-Grimethorpe Colliery Band player Chris Haigh who described the film as, "a story about living life to the fullest, about the unwavering strength and support of family and friends and about one man's refusal to allow his affliction to affect his love of his art."

CancerBlows

After being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, Ryan Anthony was given just months to live. For many, this would be a crushing blow, but for Ryan, it motivated him to start a charity called CancerBlows and show the world that music can save lives.

The 80-minute documentary illustrates Ryan's rise from child prodigy to musical superstardom, from cancer clinics, chemotherapy, and stem cell transplants to sell-out concerts in symphony halls.

Despite overwhelming odds and intense medical treatments, his positivity, determination, and passion for performing drove him to the concert stage.