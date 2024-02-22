                 

*
banner

News

Song for Hope released on Amazon Prime

The inspirational story of the Ryan Anthony can now be enjoyed on Amazon Prime.

Ryan Anthony
  Song of Hope is now out on Amazon Prime

Thursday, 22 February 2024

        

The critically acclaimed film, 'Song for Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story' which portrays the incredible story of the American trumpet virtuoso after he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the age of 42 and given just months to live, has now been released on Amazon Prime is available to stream for free worldwide.

Incredible story

After winning 17 awards at film festivals globally and featured by ABC, Fox and MSNBC in the US, and Classic FM the film can now be enjoyed worldwide.

It was described by Jonathon Ross as "an incredible story that's amazing to watch and brilliantly scored by Anthony DiLorenzo".

The film was written and directed by ex-Grimethorpe Colliery Band player Chris Haigh who described the film as, "a story about living life to the fullest, about the unwavering strength and support of family and friends and about one man's refusal to allow his affliction to affect his love of his art."

CancerBlows

After being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, Ryan Anthony was given just months to live. For many, this would be a crushing blow, but for Ryan, it motivated him to start a charity called CancerBlows and show the world that music can save lives.

The 80-minute documentary illustrates Ryan's rise from child prodigy to musical superstardom, from cancer clinics, chemotherapy, and stem cell transplants to sell-out concerts in symphony halls.

Despite overwhelming odds and intense medical treatments, his positivity, determination, and passion for performing drove him to the concert stage.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ryan Anthony

Song for Hope released on Amazon Prime

February 22 • The inspirational story of the Ryan Anthony can now be enjoyed on Amazon Prime.

Symphony Hall

Concerns grow over drastic cuts to arts and culture sector in Birmingham

February 22 • Major arts and culture organisations in Birmingham face huge cuts as council looks to balance books.

rooms4groups

Rooms4groups ready for Finals call

February 22 • If you qualify for Cheltenham or London over the next few weeks — then your first call should be to the hotel experts.

Morley March

Welcome muted support for Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

February 22 • Band Supplies Ltd is the latest business to offer practical musical support to one of the most popular march & hymn tune contests in the UK.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top