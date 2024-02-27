Friends and family enjoy a great night with Comber Brass

                 

News

Tuesday, 27 February 2024

        

Comber Brass, a community brass band from County Down in Northern Ireland recently enjoyed an inclusive 'friends and family' concert evening held at their local Second Comber Presbyterian church hall.

A wonderful event saw their youth band entertain the audience with a selection of music under Musical Director George Sandford, whilst those who have already enjoyed making their outstanding contributions to the organisation over many years were also honoured.

Long service

Long Service Awards were presented to Tom Jellie, who joined the band in 1963, whilst Granville Lavin and Ken Browne have notched up 37 and 35 years of commitment respectively. Laurence and Maurice Baalham were also honoured after they first joined in 1988.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The Youth band gives us great hope for a very positive future for Comber Brass and the senior members are very proud of what the juniors have managed to achieve."

Contest preview

The audience also enjoyed refreshments before settling back in the second half to listen to the current senior band's entertainment programme that they will showcase at the forthcoming Fivemiletown contest under MD Mr Paul Hamilton.

Young youth band member Erin Whyte, presented the local mayor with a token of appreciation.

        

Comber Silver Band

