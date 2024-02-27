                 

*
banner

News

Two new tuba signings for Friary Brass

Patrick O'Donovan and Cat Whittingham-Smith bring experience to the bass end of Friary Brass.

Friary
  The two new signings bring experience to the bass section of the band

Tuesday, 27 February 2024

        

Friary Brass Band has announced a brace of new bass signings ahead of their top section London & Southern Counties Regional Championship challenge on March 17th.

Experience

Patrick O'Donovan and Cat Whittingham-Smith also bring extensive experience.

Patrick is a former professional Army musician who is now a reservist. He currently plays with the Army Medical Services Band, also helping other army bands at ceremonial events.

Speaking about his signing, he said: "I'm looking forward to the musical challenges ahead, and work alongside some brilliant musicians."

Excited

Cat is a former member of the Berkshire Youth Brass Band and Henley Symphony Orchestra and studied Music at Bangor University where she joined Menai Bridge Band.

Following her degree, Cat commenced her military training at the Royal Military School of Music. Having played with the Band of the Irish Guards and following the move to London, six years Fulham Brass Band, she now works at the Royal Military School of Music in Portsmouth.

She said: "I'm really excited to be joining the talented musicians at Friary, and to be part of such a lovely bass section."

Speaking about the signings, Friary Chairperson Dave Wicks added: "We are delighted to welcome Pat and Cat who will both be great assets to the band."

        

TAGS: Friary Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Midlands

Midlands bands ready for Corby challenges

February 27 • 72 bands will compete at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby over the next two weekends.

Friary

Two new tuba signings for Friary Brass

February 27 • Patrick O'Donovan and Cat Whittingham-Smith bring experience to the bass end of Friary Brass.

Comber Brass

Friends and family enjoy a great night with Comber Brass

February 27 • Young and slightly older members and supporters of Comber Brass enjoyed a great friends and family evening recently.

UK

Positive and supportive first meeting between UKLBF and decision makers

February 27 • The UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has had its first meeting with a number of key decision makers of the UK banding movement.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 3 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 3 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting for back-row cornet, Solo Cornet, 2x Tenor horn, Trombone and percussion.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top