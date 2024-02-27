Two new tuba signings for Friary Brass

Patrick O'Donovan and Cat Whittingham-Smith bring experience to the bass end of Friary Brass.

Friary Brass Band has announced a brace of new bass signings ahead of their top section London & Southern Counties Regional Championship challenge on March 17th.

Experience

Patrick O'Donovan and Cat Whittingham-Smith also bring extensive experience.

Patrick is a former professional Army musician who is now a reservist. He currently plays with the Army Medical Services Band, also helping other army bands at ceremonial events.

Speaking about his signing, he said: "I'm looking forward to the musical challenges ahead, and work alongside some brilliant musicians."

Excited

Cat is a former member of the Berkshire Youth Brass Band and Henley Symphony Orchestra and studied Music at Bangor University where she joined Menai Bridge Band.

Following her degree, Cat commenced her military training at the Royal Military School of Music. Having played with the Band of the Irish Guards and following the move to London, six years Fulham Brass Band, she now works at the Royal Military School of Music in Portsmouth.

She said: "I'm really excited to be joining the talented musicians at Friary, and to be part of such a lovely bass section."

Speaking about the signings, Friary Chairperson Dave Wicks added: "We are delighted to welcome Pat and Cat who will both be great assets to the band."