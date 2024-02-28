                 

*
banner

News

Eddison to make welcome Yorkshire return

Gordon Eddison will be enjoying his return to the stage at Huddersfield this weekend with City of Bradford Band

Gordon Eddison
  Gordon (right) with his new tuba partner Simon Kerr

Wednesday, 28 February 2024

        

One of the most popular Yorkshire brass banding personalities will be making a welcome return to the Regional Championships this weekend.

Gordon Eddison will be back in the bass section of City of Bradford Band after an enforced absence of nearly two years.

That has been due to him taking time to recover full fitness following his collapse with a cardiac arrest at the Diggle Whit Friday March Contest in 2022 while helping Hammonds Band.

Re-wiring

Thankfully the excellent medical response saw him taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary where after what he calls a 'bit of re-wiring' he has made a full recovery.

In fact, he has defied his consultant's view that the retirement age for tuba players should be 66 (Gordon's age at the time of the incident) as he is now 67 and stronger than ever.

Gordon didn't just want to concentrate on conducting and adjudication (which can be as equally as stressful!), so when his 'old' band York Railway Institute (whom he had previously conducted for five years (with four National Final qualifications and two Area wins) said they were short of an EEb bass for the 2023 Area Championships he decided to give playing a go once again.

Carry on

"I had a great time,"he said. "And coupled with an equally great result and a visit to the National Final at Cheltenham it persuaded me that I could carry on again and fully forget about playing retirement."

Now Gordon will play EEB bass (a bit easier he says than BBb after 58 years) and is really looking forward to stepping on the Huddersfield stage once again.

"It has been great to be back in this very special band again which such lovely folk and an excellent new MD.

I have a new partner on EEb in Simon Kerr who has just moved over from our sister band BD1, and we are starting to gel as a unit. 'Variations on an Enigma' is a cracking piece with plenty of work for us, so we haven't been taking it easy!"

        

TAGS: City of Bradford

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tommy Tynan

Tynan to take off to Oz

February 28 • Cory tuba star Tommy Tynan will be heading to Australia in a few weeks time to play with Brisbane Excelsior Band at the National Championships.

Gareth Wood

Welsh students to pay musical tribute to Gareth Wood

February 28 • The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Brass Band will pay tribute to composer Gareth Wood at its St David's Day Concert on Friday evening.

Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe open doors on Enigma preparations

February 28 • You can find out how Grimethorpe Colliery Band is tackling Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' on Thursday evening.

Voigt

Colour and style for Voigt recording with Tredegar

February 28 • German horn student Anabel Voigt has taken to the studio with Welsh champion Tredegar to record works for her final year CD project.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 3 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 3 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

February 27 • Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet player, BBb or Eb Bass player, and a Percussionist (kit).. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top