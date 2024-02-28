Colour and style for Voigt recording with Tredegar

German horn student Anabel Voigt has taken to the studio with Welsh champion Tredegar to record works for her final year CD project.

Welsh champion Tredegar has maintained a busy schedule of projects and concerts in its lead up to the defence of its Area title in Swansea next month.

Fresh from a visit from conductor Martyn Brabbins to work on some of his new music, the band recently took time to accompany their tenor horn player Anabel Voight on works for her forthcoming solo CD release entitled, 'Farbenspiel'.

The recording forms a central part of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire student's final year project, one which has seen her also record with string and piano students from the Conservatoire.

Colour play

Speaking to 4BR Anabel said: "'Farbenspiel' is a colour play through time and genres, so I wanted to present several new, arranged and lesser-known pieces to highlight the colour range of the instrument through different time and style periods."

The centrepiece is her own arrangement of the Strauss 'Horn Concerto No. 2', which is placed between Pergolesi's 'Flute Concerto No. 1' and a new work by composer Maho Kato entitled 'Three Dances for Tenor Horn'.

Other arranged works originate from the pens of Telemann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Debussy as well as new works from Andrea Hobson and Frank Zabel.

Exciting project

"It's been such an exciting project for me,"Anabel added, "â€¦exploring the possibilities of the horn as a solo instrument, and finding out that I may be the first German tenor horn player to record a solo CD!"

She added: "My thanks go to all my friends at Tredegar who I just love playing for, and to everyone else who has supported me."

The CD will be released in download form on 1st May with some limited physical CDs.