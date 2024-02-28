                 

Welsh students to pay musical tribute to Gareth Wood

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Brass Band will pay tribute to composer Gareth Wood at its St David's Day Concert on Friday evening.

Gareth Wood
  Gareth Wood died in August 2023 aged 73.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Brass Band will pay a musical tribute to composer Gareth Wood at its forthcoming St David's Day concert at the RWCMD in Cardiff on Friday 1st March (7.30pm).

Wood passed away in August 2023 aged 73. Born in Cilfynydd near Pontypridd, he studied at the Royal Academy of Music and joined the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as a double bass player.

During his career he performed worldwide under many leading conductors and became its chairperson in 1991, a post he held for three years. His 'Fantasy on Welsh Song' has become a traditional part of the annual 'Welsh Proms' series at Cardiff's St David's Hall.

Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden

As a composer he also wrote extensively for brass bands, including the 1992 European Championship set-work, 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden', which will be performed at the concert under the baton of conductor Dr Robert Childs (joined by student conductor Dan Dennis).

Also programmed will be his earlier 'Tombstone Arizona' and 'The Mist of Afan Forest' as well as 'Sospan Fach'.

It's also appropriate that we feature 'Five Blooms' which is a great piece written for the European Championships held just around the corner at St David's HallDr Robert Childs

Wonderful composer

Speaking about the tribute Dr Childs told 4BR: "This is a fitting occasion to honour a wonderful Welsh composer, and someone who I had the pleasure of working with on several occasions.

It's also appropriate that we feature 'Five Blooms' which is a great piece written for the European Championships held just around the corner at St David's Hall, and there is nothing better to get the Welsh hwyl stirred than his brilliant take on 'Sospan Fach'. I hope people come along and enjoy a great night out."

The second half will feature works by Sir Karl Jenkins ('Aspects of Adiemus'), 'Hunting the Hare' (Howarth), 'Open Skies' (John Hardy), 'For the Fallen' (Jenkins) and 'Men of Harlech'.

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at:
https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/whats-on/tickets/book?EventInstanceId=377602

        

