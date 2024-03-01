                 

*
Workshop boosts for Youth Brass 2000 contest preparation

The young players of Youth Brass 2000 will benefit from extra workshop tuition ahead of their contest appearances in Cheltenham and Palanga.

Youth Brass 2000
  Youth Brass 2000 are the defending Championship Section winners at the National Youth Championships.

Friday, 01 March 2024

        

Youth Brass 2000, the reigning Championship Section Youth Band of Great Britain and England's representatives in the Development Section at the forthcoming European Youth Championships in Palanga, has told 4BR that they are determined to once again return home from both events with prize winning silverware.

That focus will see them enhance their busy rehearsal schedule with two specialised workshop days.

Tutors

Held at their base at Leicestershire Grammer School, the first will see MD Chris Jeans and Resident Conductor Stephen Bell joined by Grimethorpe MD, Steven Phillips, Steve Foster, Siobhan Bates, Owen Yarrow and Frank Renton to lead players through detailed section practice and tuition in preparation for the National Youth Championships in Cheltenham on 23rd March.

Also joining them will be trombone virtuoso Brett Baker who will be giving an open workshop session on Denis Wick mutes.

British Army

The second day sees a visit from the British Army Brass Band based at Tidworth Barracks for workshops as the band focus their attention toward the European Youth Championships in Palanga in May.

It will also include a presentation from the Army personnel giving an insight into the life and career opportunities for young musicians.

The determination to carry on our fantastic record of achievement means that the hard work never stops, and we are so grateful to the tutors and the British Army for helping us in our musical endeavoursYouth Brass 2000

Determination

Speaking about the workshops, spokesperson Don Collins said: "As aways we are working hard fund raising as well as rehearsing for both events.

The determination to carry on our fantastic record of achievement means that the hard work never stops, and we are so grateful to the tutors and the British Army for helping us in our musical endeavours."

He added: "There is aways something exciting going on at Youth Brass 2000, and in addition to these two important contest events we are also planning our annual European tour and looking forward to defending our Youth Brass in Concert title in Gateshead in November."

        

