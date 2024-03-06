                 

*
banner

News

Friary to give Enigma preview

Friary Brass will be giving their supporters the chance to check their Enigma preparation ahead of their Stevenage challenge.

Friary
  The band will be holding its open rehearsal at its new base

Wednesday, 06 March 2024

        

Friary Brass will be giving their supporters the opportunity to hear in their final preparations ahead of their appearance at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage on the 17th March.

The band under MD Nigel Taken will showcase their 'Variations on an Enigma' at an open rehearsal toe be held at their new base at Chertsey Hall, Heriot Road, Chertsey (KT16 9DR) on Wednesday 13th March — starting 8.00pm prompt.

There is no charge for entry, and free parking is available in the library car park across the road.

        

TAGS: Friary Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pro Rege

Foden's Youth to welcome Dutch friends

March 6 • Foden's Youth Band will welcome Pro Rege B Band from the Netherlands for a day of joint music making in April.

Lenton

Lenton takes solo baritone role at Brighouse

March 6 • West Riding band welcomes the signing of solo baritone player Sarah Lenton.

Bansdtand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 3rd March

March 6 • More great brass band music over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

Megan Newbury

Newbery takes the top chair at Pemberton Old

March 6 • Former National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain principal cornet takes the top spot at Pemberton Old Wigan Band

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Saturday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 9 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 6 • We are starting a Community band for players of all abilities who fancy coming along for a blow and meet/make friends in a relaxed, friendly environment . Maybe you are a retired player, shift worker or just around in the day. If so contact us asap!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 6 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Mereside Brass

March 5 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top