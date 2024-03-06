Friary to give Enigma preview

Friary Brass will be giving their supporters the chance to check their Enigma preparation ahead of their Stevenage challenge.

Friary Brass will be giving their supporters the opportunity to hear in their final preparations ahead of their appearance at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage on the 17th March.

The band under MD Nigel Taken will showcase their 'Variations on an Enigma' at an open rehearsal toe be held at their new base at Chertsey Hall, Heriot Road, Chertsey (KT16 9DR) on Wednesday 13th March — starting 8.00pm prompt.

There is no charge for entry, and free parking is available in the library car park across the road.