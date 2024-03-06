Lenton takes solo baritone role at Brighouse

West Riding band welcomes the signing of solo baritone player Sarah Lenton.

Following their Royal Albert Hall qualification at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships, Brighouse & Rastrick has announced the signing of Sarah Lenton as their new solo baritone.

A former player with the GUS Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, Sarah completed her degree at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Whilst there she played solo baritone with Fairey, Foden's and Leyland.

Now settled in Nottingham with her young son Freddie, she has spent the last four years playing with Grimethorpe Colliery Band as well as working as part of a mental health team in the city.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled to welcome Sarah. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a player of the absolute highest calibre."

Her first engagement with the West Riding band will be at their Leeds 'Best of Brass' series performance at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 9th March (7.30pm).