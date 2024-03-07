Burnett takes euph role at Markham

The experienced euphonium player Robert Burnett will perform with Markham & District Band at the forthcoming Welsh Regional Championships.

Markham & District Band has welcomed the signing of the vastly experienced Robert Burnett to play euphonium with them at the forthcoming Second Section Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea.

Well known and respected within the Welsh banding community he has performed with many leading bands during his playing career, including tenures at Cory, Tredegar and Parc & Dare.

A member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators, he also has extensive conducting experience and has recently accepted to conduct Ynyshir Band at the same competition.