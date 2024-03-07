                 

Perth to welcome 50 Scottish banding clans

50 bands and ensembles will head to Perth this weekend for the Scottish Championships.

Perth
  Perth Concert Hall will welcome 50 bands on the weekend.

Thursday, 07 March 2024

        

A total of 50 bands and ensembles will make their way to Perth Concert Hall to compete at the Scottish Championships on the weekend (9th/10th March).

Saturday will see bands in the Third, Second and First Sections take to the stage, with the Fourth, non-contesting Section 4b and Championship Section the following day.

Two bands will be invited to represent the nation at the Royal Albert Hall, with two each in the others competitive sections.

Championship Section:

Sunday 10th March
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King

Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)
Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)
the cooperation band (Dr Glenn Van Looy)
Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)


First Section:

Saturday 9th March
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King

Bo'ness & Carriden (Charlie Farren)
Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill)
Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
Irvine & Dreghorn (John Boax)
Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill)
Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)
Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
The Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson)


Second Section:

Saturday 9th March
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Stan Lippeatt

Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)
Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen)
Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan)
Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson)
Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
Selkirk Silver (Simon Railton)
Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw)
St David's Brass (John A Dickson)


Third Section:

Saturday 9th March
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King

Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)
Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)
Dysart Colliery (Robert Fraser)
Highland Brass (Mark Bell)
Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
Peebles Burgh (Vaughan Fleischfresser)
Penicuik Silver (Alan Fernie)
Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks)


Fourth Section:

Sunday 10th March
Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt and John Boax

Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Dunfermline City Brass (Andy Shaw)
Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)
Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton)
MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Peter Holmes)
Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)
Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey)
Whitburn Heartlands (Andrew McMillan)


Section 4b:

Sunday 10th March
Adjudicator: John Boax

Brass Central Strathearn (Tom Smith)
Clackmannan District Youth & Development Brass (Luci Lamb)

        

