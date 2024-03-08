Get ready for the elevated experience of Kinky Toots

The innovative creative partnership between Freckleton Band, BBE and director Jamie Sophia Fletcher clicks its high heels in Blackpool next week

There is still time to book your ticket to see a fantastic 'first' in the world of brass banding, when Freckleton Band will present 'Kinky Toots' at Blackpool Tower on Thursday 14th March.

Celebration

It's the exciting culmination of the first Bras Bands England 'Elevate' project which has seen the north west band link up with theatre director Jamie Sophia Fletcher for what is described as "a celebration of brass bands, drag cabaret and queer culture."

Fronting the event at The Fifth Floor venue within Blackpool Tower will be two leading drag artists in the UK, Len Blanco and Donna Trump. Doors open at 7.30pm with the show starting at 8.00pm.

Performers

Len is a drag king, musician, comedian and performance-maker from Cardiff, best known for their satirical ex-boyband character and his original pop songs. He is also a lover of the unruly and improvisation whose work is about querying and challenging the gender binary through singing, pointing, laughing and winking.

Meanwhile, Donna is a singer, lip-syncer, and comedian who describes herself as 'a child who has been let loose in the toy box — imagination has no bounds and the way you connect things is so bonkers that it makes sense only to the few sometimes!'

She is influenced by theatre practitioners such as Bertolt Brecht and Antonin Artaud — causing a reaction, emotion or retaliation is something that is important in her drag.

Excited

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann has said: "We're so excited that the very first Elevate partnership has kicked off to such an exciting, diverse start.

Witnessing the creative collaboration between Jamie and Freckleton has been fantastic, and seeing their ideas come to life will make for a terrific night of entertainment."

Age appropriate

Age guidance: All under 18's must be accompanied by an adult. Some language and subject matter will not be suitable for young children — for older children the accompanying adult should decide on whether the event is suitable to attend, accompanied by an adult.

Tickets:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/473?fbclid=IwAR2JuPCJAGXXBB1aBfDqfIYJhN_J_SXYV0HfdirXWUORXY4TKtF4kmXW6kU