The death has been announced of John Slater, for many years the Chairman of the Midlands Regional Championship Committee and one of the most respected figures in Midlands banding. He passed away today (Wednesday 13th March) surrounded by his loving family.

Midlands Regional Secretary Lesley Bentley told 4BR: "John was the Midland Regional Chairman for the last 40 years and we will all miss him very much."

Further details will be published in due course.