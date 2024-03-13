                 

Large field ready for Stevenage qualification challenges

79 bands will take to the stage at Stevenage this weekend to seek the qualification nod for London and Cheltenham.

Stevenage
  There will be large field of competing bands at Stevenage this weekend

Wednesday, 13 March 2024

        

79 bands will compete for the National Finals qualification places at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage this weekend.

Saturday will see the Fourth Section (10.00am) followed by the Second Section. Sunday will see the Third Section in the Main Concert Hall (11.00am), whilst in the Gordon Craig Theatre the First Section (9.30am) will be followed by the Championships Section.

Qualifiers

Two bands will qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final with three bands in each of the other sections for Cheltenham.

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie & Steve Pritchard-Jones
Gordon Craig Theatre
Sunday 17th March
Draw: 1.30pm
Start: Not before 3.00pm after First Section

Amersham (Paul Fisher)
East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
East of England Coop (Nigel Cooper)
Egham (Gareth Green)
Friary (Nigel Taken)
Fulham (Sam Hairsine)
Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
Medway (Graham Wilson)
Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)
Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Geddes)
Wantage (Chris King)
Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)


First Section:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker & John Ward
Gordon Craig Theatre
Sunday 17th March
Draw: 8.30am & 10.45am
Start: 9.30am

Aveley & Newham (Will Wilkins)
Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)
City of Norwich (Mark Ager)
Epsom & Ewell (Tariq Ahmed)
Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)
Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)
Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)
Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)
Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)
Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)
Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)
Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
Wantage Concert Brass (Simon Jones)


Second Section:

Adjudicators: John Ward & Steve Pritchard-Jones
Gordon Craig Theatre
Saturday 16th March
Draw: 1.30pm & 4.00pm
Start: Not before 3.00pm after Fourth Section

Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)
BAE Systems (David Lockwood)
Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)
Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)
Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)
Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)
LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)
Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
Oxford Cherwell Brass (Neil Brownless)
Simon Langton Brass (Andy Collins)
St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)
Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)
Tendring Brass (David Rowland)
Tilbury (Melvin White)
Ware Brass (Mark Ager)
Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)


Third Section:

Adjudicators: Sam Fisher & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Main Concert Hall
Sunday 17th March
Draw: 9.45am & 12.15pm
Start: 11.00am

Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)
Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)
Brighton & Hove City Brass (Andy Wooler)
Castleton Brass (Melvyn Stammers)
Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)
Crystal Palace (Jim Lynch)
Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)
Hangleton (Richard Baker)
Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave)
Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)
Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)
Littleport Brass (Ian Johnson)
Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)
Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)
Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)
Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)
Yiewsley & West Drayton (Bogdan Skrypka)


Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Gordon Craig Theatre
Saturday 16th March
Draw: 8.45am & 11.15am
Start: 10.00am

Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)
Betteshanger Colliery (Mike West)
City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)
Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)
Dereham (Tony Hampton)
Godalming (James Haigh)
Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)
Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)
Norfolk Wherry Brass (Steven Kemp)
Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)
Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)
Reading Springs Gardens (Matthew Ruel)
Royston Town (Steve Earley)
Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)
Watford (Ian Graves)
Witney Town (Guy James)
Woodbridge Excelsior (Alan Duguid)

        

