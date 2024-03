The defending Welsh Champion will host Parc & Dare and Crosskeys Silver for a special Area preview evening in Tonyrefail on Friday evening.

Defending Welsh Regional Champion Tredegar will be joined by Parc & Dare and Crosskeys Silver Band for a special 'Welsh Area' preview on Friday evening (15th March) ahead of their respective title challenges in Swansea on the weekend.

You can enjoy their final preparations on 'Variations on an Enigma', 'High Peak' and 'Triptych' all for free at Tonyrefail Community School (CF39 8HG) — starting 7.30pm prompt.