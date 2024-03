Results: 2024 London & SC Regional Championships

St Swithuns Brass Band March 15 • St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals.

Thurcroft Welfare Band March 15 • The band is looking for a solo euphonium player as we prepare for this summer's season of concerts and fun. We are fortunate to have our own bandroom near J1 of the M18 (Sheffield/Rotherham area) and rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays 7.15 - 9.15