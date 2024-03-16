Report & Results: North of England Regional Championships

Easington Colliery, North Skelton, Durham Miners Association, Flookburgh and Craghead Colliery claimed the area titles in Durham.

Brass band history was made in Durham as Easington Colliery Band became North of England Regional Champion for the first time.

It was an inspired, resolute victory; Allan Withington's informed 'Enigma' interpretation delivered with a collective exuberance as the final band of a contest of fluctuating potential outcomes to claim the most memorable of wins.

Tears of joy

However, only when their name was finally announced was over 100 years of musical ambition wonderfully realised. The celebrations that followed brought tears of joy.

Many of those came from their long serving Band Secretary Peter Lawson, who held the FA Cup styled regional trophy aloft in a manner last seen in these parts over 50 years ago when Sunderland won at Wembley.

"I just can't believe it, especially for the new players," he told 4BR. "I said I would retire when we won something big, and now I'm already being asked to stay on. It's incredible."

Hopefully he will be able to enjoy many more victories like this from a band that in the last few years has pushed itself to a new level of top-flight consistency.

Preparation and motivation

With the invaluable preparation work of conductor Graeme Tindall providing the firmest foundation, the decision to work with Allan Withington spoke of ambition, with players telling 4BR that he brought an incredible sense of motivation to rehearsals.

He was as delighted as them as he joined the celebrations. It was his sixth 'Area' title, but the first in 13 years — a hugely surprising hiatus for a man who has claimed the ultimate accolade as National Champion on seven occasions.

Following his success in leading Carlton Main Frickley to qualification, no wonder he wryly asked whether he could take both bands at the Albert Hall. "They are such a lovely bunch of hard-working players," he said.

Collective excellence

Talented also, especially on a work that demanded collective as well as individual excellence with the silverware boosted by awards for 'Best Soprano' (Peter Welsh), 'Best Principal Cornet' (Daniel Robson), 'Best Basses' and 'Best Percussion'.

Each played their part in full as the variant 'Enigma' elements were delivered with inherent confidence and artistry, aided by the MDs approach that allowed vital extra space for the music to gain clarity.

Reflecting on their historic win on their Facebook page the band stated: "We had the best time yesterday and are immensely proud of our performance. A huge thank you goes out to our amazing conducting team of Allan Withington and Graeme Tindall who led us to our famous victory. Royal Albert Hall, here we come!"

Little doubt

There was no doubt in the minds of judges' Sheona Wade and Roger Webster where the title was heading after Easington performed as the final band of the contesting weekend.



"Nobody came away unscathed," Sheona said. "And one of the main reasons was consistency in tempos which allowed comparison. Every section of the band is featured, and you all have to play so well because of this."

Sheona also pointed to the importance of the solo contributions, even in such an ensemble-oriented work. "Too many held back and didn't 'say' anything. A piece of music is a map and if they had read where they fitted in on it things would have sounded so much better."

These were pertinent points, as were those made by Roger, who felt some MDs missed the opportunity to integrate lead lines into the ensemble whole, meaning performances lost cohesion.

No such problems for the winner as everything fell into place; from the brilliance of the opening to the jubilant triumph at its close.

No fourth

It meant that there was to be no fourth consecutive victory for pre-contest favourites, NASUWT Riverside, despite a confidently controlled performance under Prof Nicholas Childs.

Powerful and absorbing with fine contributions from leading lines (especially their 'Best Euph' Jamie Beaston), the judges felt it went a little awry in places as the excitement built to its tumultuous close.

A return to London for the fourth successive year still told of the overall quality only Easington could beat on the day.

Consistency

A spirited account from City of Hull that just got a little ragged in its excitement ended third, as they pushed the top two close under Dean Jones. Aided by some splendid 'Best Baritone' work, it was a performance of colourful note.

Meanwhile, former champion EverReady couldn't really match the absorbing musical inclinations of Russell Gray's interpretation with total consistency of execution as they ended fourth.

Behind them, Shepherd Group was fifth after providing the fine marker off the number 1 draw, with a slightly erratic performance from Fishburn in sixth ahead of increasingly inconsistent but committed accounts from the remaining contenders.

There was a poignant moment with the presentation of the 'Best Basses' award to Easington Colliery.

It was made family members Nathan Clark and Tyler James of the late, and much missed Doug Cairns, a fine bass player and banding supporter who passed away in February at the age of 89.

First Section:

Although adjudicator Stan Lippeatt was not wrong in asserting that the ultimate 'winner' in the First Section was the unconquered music of 'High Peak', the bands could take some comfort that the outcome has been the same in each of the regional contests this year.

Stan's 'humble opinion' was as accurate as it was sympathetic in acknowledging that some 55 years after it was composed Eric Ball's writing remained "far in front" of all the regional works in terms of its deceptive musical challenges.

Clear vision

Fellow adjudicator Andrew Warriner agreed, noting the myriad of "subtleties and little traps" that caught many MDs out, although those of the winner and qualifying band had shown "a clear vision of the music".

That certainly applied to North Skelton conducted by Tim Oldroyd, as a spacious, elegantly derived interpretation emphasised the lyrical qualities of Eric Ball's writing without losing its sense of battling metaphorical attainment.

The individual awards for 'Best Basses', 'Percussion' and 'Horns' were also thoroughly well-deserved in addition to the prize for the youngest player in a performance that drew in stylish steps to its majestic conclusion.

Now they can look forward to the long trip to Cheltenham for the first time since 2019 as a band on a solid upward trajectory in more ways than one led by their MD.

Solid

Another band also heading towards the Championship Section is Tewit Silver. They once again displayed their ensemble and solo qualities with a structured account led by Martin Hall full of rich tonal colours. They will now make what has become a familiar journey to Cheltenham for a sixth time since 2018.

Behind them a determined account from Cockerton Silver took the final podium spot ahead of engaging, if increasingly inconsistent efforts from Harrogate Band (who featured a super 'Best Trombone' in Daniel Dickinson), GT Group Peterlee, Houghton and Westoe (who featured a fine flugel in Jo Wright).

Each had their moments when the music sounded at ease, but it was bringing together its subtle intricacies as a coherent whole, rather than separate sounding sections that brought the greatest challenge.

Eric Ball's music may not have been totally conquered on the weekend, but the efforts to try and do so by the seven contenders will surely have benefited them all greatly for the future.

Second Section:

As with his 'Variations on an Enigma', it was the central, lyrical core of Philip Sparke's three movement 'Triptych' that posed the greatest test for the bands in the Second Section.

Adjudicators Anne Crookston and Prof Roger Webster made that abundantly clear in their pre-results remarks, as their findings saw Durham Miners Association and Ferryhill Town claim the all-important Cheltenham qualification places on offer.

"I don't think anyone completely mastered the tuning in that tricky middle movement," Anne commented, adding that "making the solo lines themselves stay in tune with the rest, that was the key."

In his analysis, Roger remarked that as always it was the contesting basics of "good balance, intonation, starting and stopping together" that had to be put in place before bands could successfully search out the "wider description" of the music.

"With Philip Sparke, he puts all down in black and white," he said. "Just stick to that, it's really good music."

Essential elements

They were the essential elements put in place with care and consideration by Durham Miners Association, who retained the title with a performance of mature quality (aided by a super 'Best' soprano, Gillian McCain) under MD Stuart Gray.

The compactly delivered outer movements provided the framework for a softer central core that was played with tender flow. On this form they will be confident of pushing towards the prizes at Cheltenham. It was very impressive.

A delighted Band Secretary Heather Ward later told 4BR: "We played really well and thought we had a chance, but to win again, I can't believe it. We brought to the stage what we did every practice and what Stuart, who has been brilliant, kept telling us — thanks to the many notes he kept making at every rehearsal."

Ferryhill return

If Durham will be a familiar returnee to Cheltenham (it will be their third visit since 2021), then it will be something of a new experience for many players with Ferryhill Town.

Their super show off the number 1 draw saw them qualify for the first time since 2010 to further confirm the solid progress being made under the baton of Jonathan Fenwick.

It also followed their first win together at the Durham League Contest last November and came courtesy of a well thought out, stylish rendition that pushed their rivals all the way to the winning line.

Encouraging

Just behind them came NASUWT Riverside Concert who posted their best Area result since 2015 with a well-constructed account under Brian Thompson that featured some wonderful 'Best' euphonium playing from Beth Thompson.

There were also encouraging, if slightly inconsistent performances to note from the other contenders — from Ashington in fourth to Bearpark & Esh, with a deserved 'Best Basses' award going to the fine team from East Riding of Yorkshire.

Third Section:

The Flookburgh Band has appeared with the frequency of a musical Haley's Comet at times at the North of England Championships, although when it does it is invariably a memorable one.

Under John Iveson's direction they first took the stage in 2002 — going on to claim a hat-trick of Area titles between 2007 and 2009 before disappearing back into the Cartmel peninsula in Cumbria in 2010, only to return in 2022 when they again secured victory in the Fourth Section.

They have now added the Third Section honours to that, and will be a confident of doing well when they head back to Cheltenham for what is hoped will also be an extended stay at the Area contest for many more years to come.

Fabulous Flookburgh

Speaking about their success on their Facebook page they said: "National Finals here we come!! Fabulous performance by the band."

They were not wrong, as John's vast experience was hallmarked on a super 'Corineus', with the balance, tonality and sense of atmosphere created testament to his time playing with the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble.

It was not lost on the judges either, with Sheona Wade describing it as being "full of detail which not everyone managed to achieve today", although she was also full of praise for the performances for all contenders.

Although fellow judge Stan Lippeatt played the role of "bad cop" with tongue in cheek, his points came with a serious message in urging players to project their sounds both individually and as an ensemble.

"Don't play so soft you miss a note, play a little stronger,"he said reflecting on performances that just lacked tonal security at times.

Spennymoor joy

No problems with the winners, as their super account was packed with confident collective playing, whilst there was a great deal to savour with Spennymoor Town as Fiona Casewell also brought colour and excitement from the cleverly conceived score, built on a foundation of a "class act" 'Best Bass' section.

It meant that just missing out for the second consecutive year was Ellington Colliery despite a neatly constructed account led by Clare Winter, whilst there were solidly portrayed accounts from North Lakes Brass (with a terrific 'Best Perc' team), Trimdon, Barton Community and Knaresborough, who featured a super young 'Best Principal Cornet' player in the talented India Harby.

Fourth Section:

The name of Craghead Colliery will appear on the National Finals programme for the first time as they claimed a memorable victory under conductor Stephen Goddard.

Under their old identity as Sacriston Colliery they last appeared in 1991 at Kensington Town Hall, so this qualification, let alone victory, has been a long time coming.

The current band took the name after it was invited to move a few miles up the road by the Craghead Development Trust. Under Stephen's informed direction over the last few years they have built a solid musical foundation there — just missing out on qualification last year but making no mistake this time around.

It came with a performance of 'Music for Jock Tamson' packed full of Scottish character, bravura wit and lyricism — and one that made its mark right from the opening bars (helped throughout by the excellent 'Best' percussion team) for judges Anne Crookston and Stuart Gray.

Lovely

Little wonder a delighted MD simply said: "I've been waiting five long years for this and now it's happened. It's lovely!!"

In thanking his players and supporters Stephen also ensured that he gave special mention to former conductor John Robson, a little frail at present, but who still played horn. "'He's amazing, I've never known someone so dedicated to helping the band."

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they added: "Well, what can we say!

All of our hard work has paid off and we are the North of England Fourth Section Champions!

Taking the Best Percussion Prize has meant the world to the band as this trophy was donated to the competition in the name of our dear librarian and fierce supporter Elsie Gibson who sadly passed last year. This was the one we wanted...the first place is a fantastic bonus. The band are extremely proud of what we have achieved today, and thankful for the support."

The next entry on their Facebook page started their fund raising campaign.

Penrith first

Penrith Town Band will also make the long trip south in September for the first time in their history (they were formed in 1938).

They secured their spot with a refined rendition under MD Ian Butterworth which featured the best glissando trombones in 'Nyah Fearties' and an elegant 'Inchkeith' that spotlighted their outstanding 'Best' principal cornet, Chris Ford.

All seven bands certainly brought something out of the clever Alan Fernie score — one that allowed them to seek more than simply mastering the contest basics.

Backworth Colliery's industrious performance claimed a well-deserved third prize (aided by 'Best Euphonium' David Griffith) with encouraging performances also given by the remaining bands.

Durham encouragement

As ever the Regional Championships was run smoothly Tony Griffiths and his excellent team.

They also overcame the odd problem and challenge with good humour, patience and a sense of compromise, whilst the excellent atmosphere at the Gala Theatre was once again one of keen, but friendly rivalry.

Steve Jack

However, only when their name was finally announced was over 100 years of musical ambition wonderfully realised. The celebrations that followed brought tears of joy 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:





Championship Section:

Adjudicators Prof. Roger Webster & Sheona Wade

Test piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

1. Easington Colliery (Alan Withington)*

2. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs)*

3. City of Hull (Dean Jones)

4. Ever Ready (Russell Gray)

5. Shepherd Group Brass (Richard Wilton)

6. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)

7. Kirkbymoorside (Sarah Woodward)

8. York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster)

9. Ripon City (Malcolm Sidwell)

Best Soprano: Easington Colliery

Best Principal Cornet: Easington Colliery

Best Baritone: City of Hull

Best Euphonium: NASUWT Riverside

Best Trombone: City of Hull

Best Basses: Easington Colliery

Best Percussion: Easington Colliery

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrew Warriner & Stan Lippeatt

Test piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)

1. North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)*

2. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)*

3. Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)

4. Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe)

5. GT Group Peterlee (Chris Bentham)

6. Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson)

7. Westoe (Phillip Tait)

Best Trombone: Harrogate

Best Basses: North Skelton

Best Percussion: North Skelton

Best Horn Section: North Skelton

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston & Prof Roger Webster

Test piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

1. Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)*

2. Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)*

3. NASUWT Concert (Brian Thompson)

4. Ashington Colliery (Nigel Stedman)

5. East Riding of Yorkshire (Fiona Bishop)

6. Felling Band (Jason Smith)

7. Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Stuart Black)

8. Dunston Silver (Frazer Hodgson)

9. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Will Harrison)

Best Euphonium: NASUWT Concert

Best Bass Section: East Riding of Yorkshire

Best Soprano: Durham Miners Association

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Stan Lippeatt

Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)*

2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)*

3. Ellington Colliery (Claire Winter)

4. North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)

5. Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)

6. Barton Community (Gary Oglesby)

7. Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett)

Best Principal Cornet: Knaresborough Silver

Best Percussion: North Lakes Brass

Best Basses: Spennymoor Town

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston & Stuart Gray

Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)*

2. Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)*

3. Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

4. Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)

5. Swinton & District Excelsior (Bob Stradling)

6. Cleethorpes Band (Brian Harper)

7. Burneside Brass (Dave Higson)

Best Principal Cornet: Penrith Town

Best Euphonium: Backworth Colliery

Best Percussion: Craghead Colliery

*Qualify for invitation to National Final