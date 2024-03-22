                 

*
banner

News

Dutch Open line-up for Groningen Brass Experience

20 bands will compete at the Dutch Open — part of the four day Groningen Brass Experience.

Dutch Open
  The Dutch Open forms part of the four day festival in Groningen

Friday, 22 March 2024

        

The Groningen Brass Experience, which will include the Dutch Open Brass Band Championship will take place from the 6th to 9th June.

During the four day event there will be both indoor and outdoor concerts, educational activities, masterclasses and competitions. The Dutch Open series of the category contests takes place on Saturday 8th June with 20 bands taking part in the main hall of De Oosterpoort in Groningen.

30 minute programmes

Each band will showcase their 30-minute programmes which should include a test-piece.

Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

For more information go to: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/programma-2024/dobc

Competing bands:

Championship Division:

Brassband Rijnmond
De Bazuin Oenkerk A
De Waldsang
Festival Brass Band
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
Brass Band Schoonhoven
De Spijkerpakkenband

First Division:

Braz'art
Gloria Dei
Excelsior
G.A.N.S. Groningen
Kunst naar Kracht
Mercator Brass Band
Oefening & Uitspanning

Second Division:

De Bazuin Oenkerk B
De Lofklank
Brass Band Duren
Gereformeerde Brassband
Immanuel
Martini Brassband

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe determined to resolve financial crisis

March 22 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band tells 4BR that it is in the process to back its long term musical aims with financial stability.

Wells School

Brass Scholarships opportunities at Wells School

March 22 • Talented and passionate young brass musicians could gain full funding to help them towards a career in music.

Dutch Open

Dutch Open line-up for Groningen Brass Experience

March 22 • 20 bands will compete at the Dutch Open — part of the four day Groningen Brass Experience.

Marketing

BBE offers marketing boost for Brass Band Week

March 22 • A series of specialist webinars will help you maximise your social media reach for July's Brass Band Week.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Youth Champs 2024

Saturday 23 March • Dean Close School, Cheltenham GL51 6HE

The Hepworth Band - A Celebration of Great British Music

Saturday 23 March • Huddersfield Town Hall, Ramsden Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Longridge Band - Spring Concert

Saturday 23 March • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge. Preston, PR3 3HJ PR3 3HJ

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

Sherborne Town Band

March 22 • STB are looking to welcome tutti cornets players to our friendly band. We also would be excited to hear from percussionists with experience in tuned percussion and kit. We are currently in the Championship section and have a busy schedule for 2024

Thurcroft Welfare Band

March 21 • The band has a couple of cornet vacancies - positions negotiable. Thurcroft is a very welcoming, inclusive and friendly band, with high aspirations. Anyone is welcome to come along to our rehearsals.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 20 • We would welcome hearing from a ** Cornet ** player. This is an exciting time to become a part of our band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top