Dutch Open line-up for Groningen Brass Experience

The Groningen Brass Experience, which will include the Dutch Open Brass Band Championship will take place from the 6th to 9th June.
During the four day event there will be both indoor and outdoor concerts, educational activities, masterclasses and competitions. The Dutch Open series of the category contests takes place on Saturday 8th June with 20 bands taking part in the main hall of De Oosterpoort in Groningen.
30 minute programmes
Each band will showcase their 30-minute programmes which should include a test-piece.
Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.
For more information go to: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/programma-2024/dobc
Competing bands:
Championship Division:
Brassband Rijnmond
De Bazuin Oenkerk A
De Waldsang
Festival Brass Band
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
Brass Band Schoonhoven
De Spijkerpakkenband
First Division:
Braz'art
Gloria Dei
Excelsior
G.A.N.S. Groningen
Kunst naar Kracht
Mercator Brass Band
Oefening & Uitspanning
Second Division:
De Bazuin Oenkerk B
De Lofklank
Brass Band Duren
Gereformeerde Brassband
Immanuel
Martini Brassband