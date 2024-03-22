Dutch Open line-up for Groningen Brass Experience

20 bands will compete at the Dutch Open — part of the four day Groningen Brass Experience.

The Groningen Brass Experience, which will include the Dutch Open Brass Band Championship will take place from the 6th to 9th June.

During the four day event there will be both indoor and outdoor concerts, educational activities, masterclasses and competitions. The Dutch Open series of the category contests takes place on Saturday 8th June with 20 bands taking part in the main hall of De Oosterpoort in Groningen.

30 minute programmes

Each band will showcase their 30-minute programmes which should include a test-piece.

Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

For more information go to: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/programma-2024/dobc

Competing bands:

Championship Division:

Brassband Rijnmond

De Bazuin Oenkerk A

De Waldsang

Festival Brass Band

Provinciale Brassband Groningen

Brass Band Schoonhoven

De Spijkerpakkenband

First Division:

Braz'art

Gloria Dei

Excelsior

G.A.N.S. Groningen

Kunst naar Kracht

Mercator Brass Band

Oefening & Uitspanning

Second Division:

De Bazuin Oenkerk B

De Lofklank

Brass Band Duren

Gereformeerde Brassband

Immanuel

Martini Brassband