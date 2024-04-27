Wychavon entries already reaching limits

If you want your band to perform at the Wychavon Festival of Brass later this year then you better be quick — as places are filling up.

Despite the Wychavon Festival of Brass not taking place until later this year, there are just five places left to be filled in its Championship Section.

With the event held on November 2nd in Evesham linked to the qualification process of claiming a place at the British Open Spring Festival, demand in the Championship Section is always keen.

In addition, 4BR was informed that there has been an excellent uptake for the other sections with over 60 bands expected to perform. Places are available in each section, but are now becoming limited.

After the entry lists are full, bands can be placed on a waiting list.

Generous

With excellent facilities, generous prize money and sponsorship from the likes of New Moon Insurance and an inclusive atmosphere (with brass band traders to hog roast) the event continues to offer an ideal opportunity to test entertainment skills and talents.

Chairperson Val Trim told 4BR: "There is great variety in the excellent performances given by the bands each year. To help bands further we have now amended the rules to allow the use of a compere/visual aid operative."

Find out more

Band wishing to enter should go to: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk