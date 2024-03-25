Report & Results: 2024 Dublin Festival of Brass

Five Lakes Silver and Cincinnati Brass take the honours again in Ohio.

With the North American National Championships (NABBA) set to take place in Huntsville Alabama in early April, there was an opportunity for bands to test their musical strength at the Dublin Festival of Brass held at the Jerome Performing Arts Centre in Dublin, Ohio.

The competitions comprise performances of a march, hymn and own-choice test-piece, with the march and hymn accounting for 25% each of the overall mark and the major work with 50%.

Five for three

Five Lakes Silver Band retained the top section title, making it a hat-trick of wins at the event under the baton of MD, Christopher Ward. They performed the march, 'The Australasian' by William Rimmer, 'Stars of the Morning' by Kenneth Downie and 'Sand and Stars' by Thierry Deleruyelle.

Speaking about the success, Christopher Ward told 4BR: "We were delighted with our performance and of course the result at this wonderfully organised event. Winning anything three times in a row is special, and it was very pleasing that we also claimed a host of individual awards.

Now it's time to get back to work and continue preparing for the North American Championships in a couple of weeks!"



Runner up in the Elite Section was local favourites Dublin Silver Band, with Rockville Brass Band in third.

Retained title

In the Challenge Section, Cincinnati Brass Band also successfully retained their title led by MD, Joshua Thompson, to end second overall. Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "We have achieved the highest level of performance ever at this competition by winning 2nd place overall. Congratulations to the band and Music Director Joshua Thompson and to Steve Bone for his best of show award!"

Dublin Youth Brass Band also took part in the event but not in a competitive capacity.

Results:

Elite Section:

Adjudicators: Ishbah Cox, Mark Hoskins, John Phillips

March/Hymn/Test piece = Total

1. Five Lakes Silver Band (Christopher Ward): 93.792

2. Dublin Silver Band (Tim Jameson): 88.750

3. Rockville Brass Band (Rachel E. Zephir): 87.271

4. Oakland University Brass Band (Kenneth Kroesche): 86.917





Challenge Section:

Adjudicators: Ishbah Cox, Mark Hoskins, John Phillips

March/Hymn/Test piece = Total

1. Cincinnati Brass Band (Joshua Thompson): 88.938

2. Brass Band of the Western Reserve (Jay Wardeska): 87.250

3. Central Ohio Brass Band (Matthew Henry): 84.333

4. Chesapaeake Silver Cornet Band (Russell E. Murray): 83.146

5. Dublin Metro Brass (Keith Wilkinson): 82.917

Additional Awards:

Grand Champion: Five Lakes Silver Band

Second Place Overall: Cincinnati Brass Band

Top (non-placing) Challenge Band: Brass Band of the Western Reserve

Runner-Up Challenge Band: Central Ohio Brass Band

Elite Section:

Best March: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Slow Melody: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Major Work Elite Five Lakes Silver Band

Challenge Section:

Best March: Cincinnati Brass Band

Best Slow Melody: Brass Band of the Western Reserve

Best Major Work: Cincinnati Brass Band

Best Soprano: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Cornet: Cincinnati Brass Band

Best Flugel: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Tenor Horns: Brass Band of the Western Reserve

Best Baritone: Central Ohio Brass Band

Best Trombone: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Euphonium: Amy Bliss (Dublin Silver Band)

Best Basses: Oakland University Brass Band

Best Percussionist: Five Lakes Silver Band

Best Youth Player: Octavious Manville (Dublin Youth Band)

Youngest Player: Oscar Pineau (Dublin Youth Band)