                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2024 Dublin Festival of Brass

Five Lakes Silver and Cincinnati Brass take the honours again in Ohio.

Dublin Silver
  Five Lakes and Cincinnati claimed the honours in Dublin, Ohio

Monday, 25 March 2024

        

With the North American National Championships (NABBA) set to take place in Huntsville Alabama in early April, there was an opportunity for bands to test their musical strength at the Dublin Festival of Brass held at the Jerome Performing Arts Centre in Dublin, Ohio.

The competitions comprise performances of a march, hymn and own-choice test-piece, with the march and hymn accounting for 25% each of the overall mark and the major work with 50%.

Five for three

Five Lakes Silver Band retained the top section title, making it a hat-trick of wins at the event under the baton of MD, Christopher Ward. They performed the march, 'The Australasian' by William Rimmer, 'Stars of the Morning' by Kenneth Downie and 'Sand and Stars' by Thierry Deleruyelle.

Speaking about the success, Christopher Ward told 4BR: "We were delighted with our performance and of course the result at this wonderfully organised event. Winning anything three times in a row is special, and it was very pleasing that we also claimed a host of individual awards.

Now it's time to get back to work and continue preparing for the North American Championships in a couple of weeks!"

Runner up in the Elite Section was local favourites Dublin Silver Band, with Rockville Brass Band in third.

Retained title

In the Challenge Section, Cincinnati Brass Band also successfully retained their title led by MD, Joshua Thompson, to end second overall. Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "We have achieved the highest level of performance ever at this competition by winning 2nd place overall. Congratulations to the band and Music Director Joshua Thompson and to Steve Bone for his best of show award!"

Dublin Youth Brass Band also took part in the event but not in a competitive capacity.

Results:

Elite Section:

Adjudicators: Ishbah Cox, Mark Hoskins, John Phillips
March/Hymn/Test piece = Total

1. Five Lakes Silver Band (Christopher Ward): 93.792
2. Dublin Silver Band (Tim Jameson): 88.750
3. Rockville Brass Band (Rachel E. Zephir): 87.271
4. Oakland University Brass Band (Kenneth Kroesche): 86.917


Challenge Section:

Adjudicators: Ishbah Cox, Mark Hoskins, John Phillips
March/Hymn/Test piece = Total

1. Cincinnati Brass Band (Joshua Thompson): 88.938
2. Brass Band of the Western Reserve (Jay Wardeska): 87.250
3. Central Ohio Brass Band (Matthew Henry): 84.333
4. Chesapaeake Silver Cornet Band (Russell E. Murray): 83.146
5. Dublin Metro Brass (Keith Wilkinson): 82.917

Additional Awards:

Grand Champion: Five Lakes Silver Band
Second Place Overall: Cincinnati Brass Band

Top (non-placing) Challenge Band: Brass Band of the Western Reserve
Runner-Up Challenge Band: Central Ohio Brass Band

Elite Section:
Best March: Five Lakes Silver Band
Best Slow Melody: Five Lakes Silver Band
Best Major Work Elite Five Lakes Silver Band

Challenge Section:
Best March: Cincinnati Brass Band
Best Slow Melody: Brass Band of the Western Reserve
Best Major Work: Cincinnati Brass Band

Best Soprano: Five Lakes Silver Band
Best Cornet: Cincinnati Brass Band
Best Flugel: Five Lakes Silver Band
Best Tenor Horns: Brass Band of the Western Reserve
Best Baritone: Central Ohio Brass Band
Best Trombone: Five Lakes Silver Band
Best Euphonium: Amy Bliss (Dublin Silver Band)
Best Basses: Oakland University Brass Band
Best Percussionist: Five Lakes Silver Band
Best Youth Player: Octavious Manville (Dublin Youth Band)
Youngest Player: Oscar Pineau (Dublin Youth Band)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cheltenham

Cheltenham running orders confirmed

March 25 • The schedule of the competitive sections at the Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

Whit Friday

New Whit Friday venue in Hyde

March 25 • There is a welcome addition to the Tameside Whit Friday circuit this year with a new contest in Hyde.

Phil Goodwin

Goodwin takes final Queensbury bow

March 25 • Phil Goodwin has stepped down as a player with Black Dyke Band after five decades helping build the foundations of their success.

Dublin Silver

Report & Results: 2024 Dublin Festival of Brass

March 25 • Five Lakes Silver and Cincinnati Brass take the honours again in Ohio.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Milton Keynes Brass

March 25 • Applications are invited for a Bb BASS player. We are a friendly band and have recently been promoted to the Championship section. We are based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required.

wantage silver band

March 25 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a vacant CORNET position they'd like to fill ASAP. The band has recently achieved 2nd place at both Wychavon and Welsh Open, 1st place at SCABA and 4th place at the L&SC Regionals. Next stop Blackpool!

Bournemouth Concert Brass

March 24 • Bournemouth Concert Brass have vacancies for the following positions:. Front row cornet,. 1st or 2nd Horn,. 2nd baritone.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top