New Whit Friday venue in Hyde

There is a welcome addition to the Tameside Whit Friday circuit this year with a new contest in Hyde.

The Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Brass Band Contest Committee (FOTWFBBC) have announced a new venue to be added to their contest schedule this year.

A new event will be held at the Market Place in Hyde on Friday 24th May, organised by a team led by Councillor Betty Affleck and Councillor, Hugh Roderick.

It will be the first time a Whit Friday contest has been held in Hyde, adding to the attractions of the world famous contests that have taken place since the 1870s.

The new 'Hyde Central' contest will join events at Droylsden, Denton, Dukinfield, Mossley, Stalybridge and Ashton all of whom will host the brilliance of inclusive brass banding at its very best.

Ambition





Speaking about the exciting new Whit Friday addition, Cllr Roderick told 4BR: "We are brass band enthusiasts and local representatives of Hyde who have long harboured an ambition to bring a Whit Friday Band Contest to the town.

We have enjoyed the contest each year as attendees at venues across the Borough and we wanted to bring the excitement and tradition of a day of brass bands to the heart of Hyde.

We are therefore grateful to the organising committee for giving us this opportunity and to the support of local people and businesses who are helping to make the event possible. We will be working toward making Hyde an established Whit Friday port of call for bands every year."

Excited

In response, Cat Tomlinson Chair of the FOTWFBB Committee, added: "As a committee we are excited that there will now be a contest in Hyde. It's a fantastic addition to the current circuit of Tameside contests.

We're sure the residents and businesses of Hyde, especially those based close to proximity of the market ground, will come together to enjoy the beloved tradition of a Whit Friday Brass Band Contest!"

More information

For more information on the Whit Friday Band Contests in Tameside go to: www.whitfridaybrass.org