Cheltenham running orders confirmed

The schedule of the competitive sections at the Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

The First, Second, Third and Fourth Section National Finals will take place at Cheltenham on the weekend of the 14th & 15th September.

Schedule

Saturday 14th will commence with the Third Section followed by the First Section.

Sunday 15th will commence with the Fourth Section followed by the Second Section.

The official list of bands who have accepted their invitations to compete at the event will be published in due course.