                 

*
banner

News

European Composer Competition finalists announced.

Three exciting works will be performed by Cory Band at the final of the 9th European Composer Competition in Palanga in May.

eUROPEAN
  Finalists: Jack Ledger-Dowse, Dupertuis Gauthier and Lennert Van Laenen

Tuesday, 26 March 2024

        

EBBA has announced the names of the three composers and the works which will compete for the title of 9th European Composer Competition winner.

The selection was made by the EBBA Music Commission for the final at Palanga Concert Hall on Thursday 2nd May. It will be the first major title to be decided at the 2024 European Championships.

Magdalena

Dupertuis Gauthier from Switzerland has written 'Magdalena'. The 26-year-old holds a Master's degree in musicology and philosophy from the University of Fribourg and gained his Diploma of Advanced Studies in orchestral conducting at the Bern University of the Arts.

'Magdalena' is inspired by the painting 'Magdalena Bay', by the French artist Francois-Auguste Biard (1799- 1882), which depicts a magnificent snowy landscape on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen.

However, in the foreground there is a wreckage of a ship with bodies covered in snow and a character in the last throes of life. The composer said: "In this work, I've tried to describe the different elements of the painting, using contrasting sections and dissonances."

Ascension

English composer Jack Ledger-Dowse (left) has written 'Ascension'.

Based in London he is a student at the Royal College of Music studying composition and composition for screen. In 2023 he composed a fanfare for the college's graduation
ceremonies, whilst his choral work 'Ave Maria' was selected by Paul Mealor as part of a visiting masterclass series.

'Ascension' features tense and rumbling fast passages, lyrical and emotive thematic writing and ethereal, spacious moments sprinkled with delicate percussion.

He says it "aims to showcase the just how many different sounds that a band comprised of mostly of a single instrument family can really achieve."

Red Planet

Belgian composer Lennert Van Laenen (right) has written 'Red Planet'.

At the age of six he developed a passion for the marimba with his current teacher Chin
Cheng Lin.

In 2015 he joined Young Brassband Willebroek, eventually joining the senior Willebroek Band. In 2020 his first brass band piece was published, with his most recent, entitled, 'Sparkle' coming runner-up in the 2023 National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Composer Competition.

'Red Planet' describes an imagined journey to the planet Mars, with the composer saying that, "it represents the emotions of the adventure and the adrenaline involved.

The music portrays the paradoxes of fear, relief and excitement of the astronauts."

The final of the European Composers Competition will be held at Palanga Concert Hall on Thursday 2nd May featuring Cory Band led by Philip Harper who will perform each work4BR

Final and tickets

The final of the European Composers Competition will be held at Palanga Concert Hall on Thursday 2nd May featuring Cory Band led by Philip Harper who will perform each work.

Tickets are available from:

https://tickets.paysera.com/en/event/geras-ebbc-2024-palanga-european-brass-band championships

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

eUROPEAN

European Composer Competition finalists announced.

March 26 • Three exciting works will be performed by Cory Band at the final of the 9th European Composer Competition in Palanga in May.

Cheltenham

Cheltenham running orders confirmed

March 25 • The schedule of the competitive sections at the Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

Whit Friday

New Whit Friday venue in Hyde

March 25 • There is a welcome addition to the Tameside Whit Friday circuit this year with a new contest in Hyde.

Phil Goodwin

Goodwin takes final Queensbury bow

March 25 • Phil Goodwin has stepped down as a player with Black Dyke Band after five decades helping build the foundations of their success.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Milton Keynes Brass

March 25 • Applications are invited for a Bb BASS player. We are a friendly band and have recently been promoted to the Championship section. We are based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required.

wantage silver band

March 25 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a vacant CORNET position they'd like to fill ASAP. The band has recently achieved 2nd place at both Wychavon and Welsh Open, 1st place at SCABA and 4th place at the L&SC Regionals. Next stop Blackpool!

Bournemouth Concert Brass

March 24 • Bournemouth Concert Brass have vacancies for the following positions:. Front row cornet,. 1st or 2nd Horn,. 2nd baritone.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top