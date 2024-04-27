Dufton to Durham for the beat of one big drum

John Redgate is a man on a drum mission as he walks 60 plus miles to help fund raising

John Redgate, a player with North Lakes Brass Band in the North of England is currently making his way on his fund raising walking trip from Dufton to Durham — over 60 miles — to help raise funds for the purchase of a marching bass drum for his band.

Over the last few years North Lakes has borrowed one from supportive neighbours but has always wanted to be able to purchase one to proudly display the band's name at local events.

Get a good one

John said: "As any percussionist will tell you, you can't beat a good drum and we're looking to get a good one."

With that in mind John set off on Thursday on his trek — hoping to cover 10 or so miles a day over some pretty daunting terrain, although he say that he will be stopping off at some welcoming tourists stops and a few hostelries to recover.

The response to his efforts has already been brilliant — more than hitting the original target, with aim now to raise as much money as possible.

Good use

As John added: "Any small donation will be a huge help and the drum will get good use with a number of outdoor summer events again this year!"

You can follow John's progress and donate at:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-redgate