Elland look to fund future ambitions at new home

The Elland Silver Band organisation has announced that it is looking to prepare a £350,000 bid to the Community Ownership Fund to fund a move to a new rehearsal home.

For the past decade or more the charitable organisation which supports six bands and outreach work into its local community has sought to improve its facilities. Now though it hopes that a successful funding bid will enable them to move to an new home at Stainland & Holywell Green United Reform Church.

Ideal facilities

According to the band the new premises would provide ideal facilities to support future long term aims and ambitions, as well as hosting other musical groups.

The band has launched a public consultation which has gained an overwhelmingly positive response.

Support can be given at: https://forms.office.com/r/y1JNG2ASuj

The band have also launched a Just Giving Page to help support their ambition. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-harrison-128

The band is now looking for the help of a professional bid writer to assist the. Those interested should contact: ellandband@hotmail.co.uk