                 

*
banner

News

Douvre calls time on Paris

The musical partnership between Laurent Douvre and Paris Brass Band has come to an end.

Laurent DOUVRE
  Laurent Douvre led Paris Brass Band for four years.

Tuesday, 26 March 2024

        

The musical partnership between Paris Brass Band and conductor Laurent Douvre has come to an end following the announcement that he is to step down from his roles as artistic director and director.

Douvre took over from Florent Didier at the six-time French National Champions in 2021.

Although not able to lead them to further national title success, coming runner-up on three occasions, together they won the French Open in 2022 performed at the British Open in 2022 and Swiss Open in 2023.

Thank you

In announcing the news following his last concert performance this month, the band stated: "Thank you for all the work done during these four beautiful years.

From BesanÃ§on to the Swiss Open to the British Open, the French Championships and the numerous concerts, you led the group to ever richer activity.

We wish you great success in your future personal and artistic projects."

        

TAGS: Paris Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bANNER

National Finals test-pieces announced

March 26 • Works by Peter Graham, Jan Van der Roost, Etienne Crausaz, Peter Yorke and Daniel Hall will face the National Finalists in London and Cheltenham.

Cross

Death of Roland Cobb

March 26 • The death has been announced of one of the finest Salvation Army cornet players.

Laurent DOUVRE

Douvre calls time on Paris

March 26 • The musical partnership between Laurent Douvre and Paris Brass Band has come to an end.

Melton Band

Melton bowled over by new signing

March 26 • The former international test cricketer and BBC broadcaster Jonathan Agnew joins the Melton Band

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

March 26 • Required: Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Newstead Brass

March 25 • After our recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have an exciting opportunity for a skilled SOLO CORNET (position negotiable) to join our championship section ranks!

Milton Keynes Brass

March 25 • Applications are invited for a Bb BASS player. We are a friendly band and have recently been promoted to the Championship section. We are based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top