Douvre calls time on Paris

The musical partnership between Paris Brass Band and conductor Laurent Douvre has come to an end following the announcement that he is to step down from his roles as artistic director and director.

Douvre took over from Florent Didier at the six-time French National Champions in 2021.

Although not able to lead them to further national title success, coming runner-up on three occasions, together they won the French Open in 2022 performed at the British Open in 2022 and Swiss Open in 2023.

Thank you

In announcing the news following his last concert performance this month, the band stated: "Thank you for all the work done during these four beautiful years.

From BesanÃ§on to the Swiss Open to the British Open, the French Championships and the numerous concerts, you led the group to ever richer activity.

We wish you great success in your future personal and artistic projects."