National Finals test-pieces announced

Works by Peter Graham, Jan Van der Roost, Etienne Crausaz, Peter Yorke and Daniel Hall will face the National Finalists in London and Cheltenham.

Kapitol Promotions has announced the test-pieces to be performed at the 2024 National Championships of Great Britain.

The Music Panel of Chairperson Philip Morris, Dr Robert Childs, Sandy Smith, Duncan Beckley, John Maines and C. Brian Buckley have chosen works by Peter Graham, Jan Van der Roost, Etienne Crausaz, Peter York and Daniel Hall.

Works:

Championship Section: Harrison's Dream (Peter Graham)

First Section: Excalibur (Jan Van der Roost)

Second Section: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Third Section: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)

Fourth Section: Smoke Sketches (Daniel Hall)

Championship Section:

'Harrison's Dream', previously used at the event in 2000 will again test the Championship Section bands at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

It is inspired by the story author Dava Sobel of the 40-year obsession by John Harrison to make a clock that could be used to help calculate longitude and claim the £20,000 that came with it.

The work reflects the need for the acute technical precision required to end navigational disasters that on the evening of the 22nd October 1707 saw the sinking of the Royal Navy flagship Association with the loss of 1,647 lives (whose souls submerge below the waves to the sound of distant tolling bells).

The 2000 National Championship was won by Buy As You View Cory, conducted by Dr Robert Childs, winning a £2,000 first prize in the process.

First Section:

The First Section bands at Cheltenham on 14th September will perform 'Excalibur' by Jan Van der Roost.

Written in 1987 and winning the Adolphe Sax Flemish Brass Band Federation Composer Competition, its three linked movements are inspired by the mythical legend of the sword given to King Arthur by the Lady of the Lake.

The movements reference elements of the powers the sword imbues in Arthur — from its agility and power, nimbleness and majesty in the outer sections to a sense of forgiveness and love for Queen Guinevere at its lyrical core.

The work has also been used as a set-work at the Norwegian National, European Championship Challenge Section, French National and Swiss National Championships, as well as a popular own-choice selection.

Second Section:

Contrast in inspiration is to be found in 'Albinus', to be performed by the Second Section finalists on Sunday 15th September.

Written by Swiss composer Etienne Crausaz in 2021, it is inspired by the life and work of 17th century German Protestant theologist Johann Georg Albinus, author of several Lutheran hymns.

J. S Bach harmonised one of these into a chorale entitled, 'Alle Menschen mussen sterban', with major and mor key explorations, both of which are referenced in the test-piece, which takes the form of five variations — the last leading to a triumphant chorale in its major keyed format before a final fanfare flourish to close.

The work was first used at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade in 2022 and subsequently at the Dutch and North American National Championships.

Third Section:

Peter Yorke (1902-1966) was a gifted composer and orchestrator and conductor, whose music was heard almost daily in the UK from the 1940s onwards.

He wrote extensively with a gift for melody, with much of his music featured on what was then the output of the BBC 'Light Programme' network.

'The Shipbuilders' was written in 1960, and is inspired by the work on constructing a great ocean going vessel — from the opening industry of 'Web of Steel' to the celebration evoked by 'The Launching', the business of seaman with 'All Hands at Work', and the final majesty of the 'Maiden Voyage'.

It is rightly regarded as a superb example of character craftsmanship (each movement is between two and two and a half minutes only in duration) and has been both performed and recorded on many occasions.

He later wrote other works inspired by the technological excitement and progress of the 1960s in the concert overture 'Jodrell Bank' (1963) and 'Automation' (1966).

It was used as the Third Section National Finals test-piece in 1973, and rather more contentiously in the Fourth Section in 2008. It will be played by the Third Section contenders on Saturday 14th September in Cheltenham.

Fourth Section:

Daniel Hall's 'Smoke Sketches' will provide a colourful test for the Fourth Section finalists on Sunday 15th September.

It was commissioned by Brass Bands England to be used as the set-work for the Intermediate Section of the 2017 National Youth Championships of Great Britain and is a short three movement suite of around 8 minutes in duration inspired by the ancient divination art of 'fire gazing'.

'Into the Blaze' crackles with agitated mystery and danger, whilst 'A Lonesome Ember' captures the fleeting journey of brightness when a small particle is lifted from the fire and into the air — momentarily energised and oxygenated before extinguishing into cold ash. The final section 'Sparke of Life' bristles with released energy and potential to recreate new life.

The work was subsequently used at the Swiss National Championships, whilst other works by the composer, conductor and performer include 'Sanctuary!', 'A Dialogue of Transmogrified Souls' (winning the 7th European Composer Competition), 'Glitch' and the AI inspired 'HumAnIty'.

