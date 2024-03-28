Richardson gives Grimethorpe Youth huge boost

The Grimethorpe North of England Youth Band recently enjoyed the incredible experience of working alongside American trumpet star Rex Richardson for a special workshop supported by Yamaha Music Europe UK.
Together they explored works by composers Dan Price, Peter Graham and Allen Vizzutti, with the afternoon rounded off with a short performance including part of the Vizzutti, 'Three World Winds' after only two hours of rehearsal.
Little bit different
Speaking about the experience, Rex said: "The richness of the brass tradition here of course is amazing and Grimethorpe is one of the greatest bands in the world.
All I can hope to offer is something a little bit different, coming from the jazz background and coming from an American brass origin."
Inspired
A spokesperson for the band added: "The young players were inspired by Rex's playing and advice, helping them to think beyond the brass band genre."
And as one young player said: "He's insanely talented!"
Enjoy
You can enjoy a snippet of the pairing working together at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ljQYidid3s