Richardson gives Grimethorpe Youth huge boost

The American trumpet star recently dropped in to work with the youngsters of the Grimethorpe North of England Youth Band.

Rex Richardson
  Rex met up with the players for an afternoon masterclass

Thursday, 28 March 2024

        

The Grimethorpe North of England Youth Band recently enjoyed the incredible experience of working alongside American trumpet star Rex Richardson for a special workshop supported by Yamaha Music Europe UK.

Together they explored works by composers Dan Price, Peter Graham and Allen Vizzutti, with the afternoon rounded off with a short performance including part of the Vizzutti, 'Three World Winds' after only two hours of rehearsal.

Little bit different

Speaking about the experience, Rex said: "The richness of the brass tradition here of course is amazing and Grimethorpe is one of the greatest bands in the world.

All I can hope to offer is something a little bit different, coming from the jazz background and coming from an American brass origin."

Inspired

A spokesperson for the band added: "The young players were inspired by Rex's playing and advice, helping them to think beyond the brass band genre."

And as one young player said: "He's insanely talented!"

Enjoy

You can enjoy a snippet of the pairing working together at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ljQYidid3s

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

