Richardson gives Grimethorpe Youth huge boost

The Grimethorpe North of England Youth Band recently enjoyed the incredible experience of working alongside American trumpet star Rex Richardson for a special workshop supported by Yamaha Music Europe UK.

Together they explored works by composers Dan Price, Peter Graham and Allen Vizzutti, with the afternoon rounded off with a short performance including part of the Vizzutti, 'Three World Winds' after only two hours of rehearsal.

Little bit different

Speaking about the experience, Rex said: "The richness of the brass tradition here of course is amazing and Grimethorpe is one of the greatest bands in the world.

All I can hope to offer is something a little bit different, coming from the jazz background and coming from an American brass origin."

Inspired

A spokesperson for the band added: "The young players were inspired by Rex's playing and advice, helping them to think beyond the brass band genre."

And as one young player said: "He's insanely talented!"

Enjoy

You can enjoy a snippet of the pairing working together at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ljQYidid3s