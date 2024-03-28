                 

*
banner

News

Death of John Fletcher

The death has been announced of the founding conductor of Glossop Schools Band.

jOHN fLETCHER
  John 'Jack' Fletcher was the inspirational conductor of the Glossop Schools Band

Thursday, 28 March 2024

        

The death has been announced of John Fletcher, the respected player and conductor. He was 92.

Always known as 'Jack', he was brought up in Peak Dale near Buxton, and started to play the cornet before later moving to the trombone and playing with Dove Holes Public Prize Band for many years.

A fine footballer he became an apprentice at Ferodo Works, returning following his National Service to marry and emigrate with his wife Mary to Australia. Whilst there, he won the 1957 Queensland Band Association Tenor Trombone Championship.

Inspirational conductor

On their return to Buxton they saw the arrival of two sons, John and Martin, and as a woodwork teacher at West End School in Glossop became the inspirational conductor of what was to become Glossop Schools Band.

Over the following years they became one of the most successful youth bands in the country, winning numerous competitions and giving concerts throughout the UK as well as Europe on successful tours.

The band won the Imperial Youth Championships from 1976 to 1983, and again in 1985 and 1986, as well as the Radio Manchester 'Blow by Blow' and Radio Stoke 'Knock out Brass' contests six times each. They also won the Action Medical Research Youth Championships in 1984.

Belle Vue final performance

He also led the band in what was believed to be the final brass band performance ever given at the famous King's Hall at Belle Vue in Manchester.

His last contest appearance with them was at the North West BBA Contest in 1986, an event they had won on numerous occasions.

He also led the band in what was believed to be the final brass band performance ever given at the famous King's Hall at Belle Vue in Manchester4BR

Interests

Always a man of many interests, Jack also found time to keep owls in his garage, then chickens and finally a variety of birds in an aviary he built himself in the back garden.

The family finally moved to Hadfield where he spent the rest of his life. Following his retirement Jack and Mary enjoyed several holidays around the world, whilst enjoying his extended family of three grandchildren.

Mary passed away in 2002 and Jack kept himself busy breeding, showing and judging British finches as well as writing for magazines and earning the Order of Merit from the International Ornithological Association.

Funeral details

An avid Manchester City supporter, he led an active, rewarding life, providing inspiration to many people along the way.

His funeral will take place at noon on Thursday 4th April at Glossop Old Parish Church.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe fOUNDATIONS

BBE launches Future Leaders Programme

March 28 • A new partnership link aims to help develop a new generation of youth band leaders.

jOHN fLETCHER

Death of John Fletcher

March 28 • The death has been announced of the founding conductor of Glossop Schools Band.

Brighosue

Brighouse tribute to Fryer

March 28 • 50 years of dedicated service to the West Riding band was marked with the retirement of stalwart player, administrator and librarian Sheridan Fryer.

BrookWrigt

BrookWright Music: Symphonic Concert March

March 28 • The latest release from BrookWright Music is a colourful concert march with a touch of Italian vibrancy.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 27 • We have started a Community band with 1st rehearsal at 11am on 8th April we welcome players of all abilities ,maybe you are a retired player,shift worker,or just free and would like a blow.if you enjoy making music and meeting/making friends contact us

Thurcroft Welfare Band

March 27 • The band has a couple of cornet seats available. We rehearse twice a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays at our bandroom at the top of West Street Thurcroft. We're currently preparing for our joint concert with Dutch Percussion Group Nuenen in May - exciting!

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

March 27 • Fresh from our 3rd Section win in Stevenage we are now heading to Cheltenham! Woohooo! We are looking for a principal cornet and a repiano to help us with our summer concerts and the finals. We are a lovely band - everyone says so.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top