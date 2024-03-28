Death of John Fletcher

The death has been announced of the founding conductor of Glossop Schools Band.

The death has been announced of John Fletcher, the respected player and conductor. He was 92.

Always known as 'Jack', he was brought up in Peak Dale near Buxton, and started to play the cornet before later moving to the trombone and playing with Dove Holes Public Prize Band for many years.

A fine footballer he became an apprentice at Ferodo Works, returning following his National Service to marry and emigrate with his wife Mary to Australia. Whilst there, he won the 1957 Queensland Band Association Tenor Trombone Championship.

Inspirational conductor

On their return to Buxton they saw the arrival of two sons, John and Martin, and as a woodwork teacher at West End School in Glossop became the inspirational conductor of what was to become Glossop Schools Band.

Over the following years they became one of the most successful youth bands in the country, winning numerous competitions and giving concerts throughout the UK as well as Europe on successful tours.

The band won the Imperial Youth Championships from 1976 to 1983, and again in 1985 and 1986, as well as the Radio Manchester 'Blow by Blow' and Radio Stoke 'Knock out Brass' contests six times each. They also won the Action Medical Research Youth Championships in 1984.

Belle Vue final performance

He also led the band in what was believed to be the final brass band performance ever given at the famous King's Hall at Belle Vue in Manchester.

His last contest appearance with them was at the North West BBA Contest in 1986, an event they had won on numerous occasions.

Interests

Always a man of many interests, Jack also found time to keep owls in his garage, then chickens and finally a variety of birds in an aviary he built himself in the back garden.

The family finally moved to Hadfield where he spent the rest of his life. Following his retirement Jack and Mary enjoyed several holidays around the world, whilst enjoying his extended family of three grandchildren.

Mary passed away in 2002 and Jack kept himself busy breeding, showing and judging British finches as well as writing for magazines and earning the Order of Merit from the International Ornithological Association.

Funeral details

An avid Manchester City supporter, he led an active, rewarding life, providing inspiration to many people along the way.

His funeral will take place at noon on Thursday 4th April at Glossop Old Parish Church.