BBE launches Future Leaders Programme

A new partnership link aims to help develop a new generation of youth band leaders.

Following its successful hosting of the National Youth Championships of Great Britain, Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the launch of a new 'Future Leaders' Programme' to help develop the talent of youth band leaders.

Year long

The new year-long programme aims to provide a training experience, with practical workshops, ongoing mentorship, peer networking and support to complete the RSL Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Music & Performing Arts Learning.

The initiative is part of the award-winning Brass Foundations education programme delivered by BBE's Youth Development Brass Specialists across the country.

Give confidence

Brass Foundations team member Sheila Allen said: "Our community band leaders deliver valuable musical learning in a time of stretched resources to ensure the future of brass banding.

This Level 3 course will give them confidence in their own abilities and develop their skills and knowledge to be able to deliver safe, high quality, up-to-date and fun provision that inspires the next generation of players."

4BR was informed that the training programme is recommended for individuals with some experience in an education or community youth setting who wish to enhance and hone their skills.

Interested candidates must be able to commit to a year-long programme of training, workshops and mentoring. The course content will be focused on working with learners in their first year of playing, although skills and learning will be applicable to working with musical learners of varying abilities.

Globally recognised

Speaking about their support, RSL Awards Senior Business Development Manager, David Jones said: "We're delighted to be working with Brass Bands England to provide the Future Leaders' Programme with a globally recognised qualification that provides youth band leaders with formal recognition of their achievement.

The Level 3 qualification provides opportunities for learners to develop their skills, knowledge and understanding of Safe Teaching, Planning Learning & Facilitating Learning through a structured progression pathway."

They added: "Together, we can inspire the next generation of players in the brass community and highlight the importance of music education across the country."

Find out more:

Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

Contact: Youth Development Brass Specialist Sheila Allen on sheila@bbe.org.uk