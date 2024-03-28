Bands ready for Australian Nationals

There is a packed weekend of competitive banding to enjoy both in Adelaide and at home as the Australian National Championships take place.

The Yamaha Australian National Championships will take place in Adelaide this weekend.

Hosted by the South Australian Band Association it will be held at the Elder Hall and Scott Theatre at the University of Adelaide from Friday 29th March to Monday 1st April.

It will also be live-streamed by Tim Kelly at www.brassbanned.com

Friendly competition

Their Chairperson Bruce Raymond OAM stated: "This national event provides a wonderful opportunity for bands and players to perform music that will test them in a friendly competition format.

It also provides a unique opportunity for audiences to hear our Australian bands at their very best, and to see what Australian banding has to offer."

The Chief Adjudicator this year is Prof Nicholas Childs who will judge the A Grade and C Grade. Barrie Gott will judge the B Grade, Junior B & C Grade.

Set works:

The set works being performed are:

A Grade: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

B Grade: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)

C Grade: Saul (Shelly Spencer)

D Grade: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

Junior A Grade: Lydian Pictures (Simon Dobson)

Junior B Grade: Partita for Brass Band (Edward Gregson)

Junior C Grade: The Castle by the Sea (Jay Helbers)

Schedule:

Friday will open with the C Grade hymn and test piece disciplines at Elder Hall (8.30am local time), with the D Grade elements at the Scott Theatre (9.00am).

The A Grade hymn and test piece works will be featured at Elder Hall (2.00pm) with the B Grade elements at the Scott Theatre (2.00pm).

Saturday will open with the spectacle of the Parade of Bands (8.30am) at the Torrens Parade Grounds.

The Junior C Grade hymn and test piece will be followed by the B Grade elements at the Scott Theatre (12 noon onwards) followed at 4.30pm with the appropriate own-choice and stage march discipline.

Sunday will see the C Grade own-choice and stage march at the Elder Hall (8.30am) and the D Grade elements at the Scott Theatre (9.00am).

The blue-riband A Grade own-choice and stage march will start at 2.00pm at the Elder Hall with the B Grade elements at the Scott Theatre (2.00pm).

Competing bands:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs

Set Work: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

Brisbane Brass (Alan Spence)

Brisbane Excelsior (David Bremner)

Footscray Yarraville City (Louisa Lawless)

Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell)

Glenferrie Brass (Phillipa Edwards OAM)

Glenorchy City Concert (Simon Reade)

Kensington & Norwood Brass (Timothy Frahn)

Sydney City Brass (Jason Katsikaris)

Tanunda Town (Thomas Ludi)

Willoughby City Band (Dominic Longhurst)





B Grade:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Set Work: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen)

Box Hill City (Simon Brown)

Brisbane Brass 2 (Elena Katahanas)

Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton)

City of Greater Dandenong (Jamie Lawson OAM)

Geelong West Brass (Jeff Steele)

Marion City Band (Aaron Madden)

Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randell)

Townsville Brass (Dr Mark Smith)

Willoughby Brass No. 2 (Dominic Longhurst)





C Grade:

Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs

Set Work: Saul (Shelly Spencer)

City of Greater Bendigo Brass (Cally Bartlett)

Creswick Brass (Katrina Bird)

Enfield Brass (Geoff Magin)

Moonee Valley Brass (Dean Hughes)

Salisbury City Band (Adrienne Meikle)

Warriparinga Brass (Jay Helbers)

Western Brass (Jared McCunnie)

Whitehorse Brass (Broden Ford)

Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan)





D Grade:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Set Work: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

Boroondara Harmony Brass (Robyn Lowenstein Waug)

Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass (Ken Wellard)

Hyde Street Youth (Phillipa Edwards OAM)





B Grade Junior Brass:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Set Work: Partita for Brass Band (Edward Gregson)

City of Wollongong Junior Brass

Hyde Street Youth





C Grade Junior Brass:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Set Work: The Castle by the Sea (Jay Helbers)

Box Hill Academy Brass