Leading Bands Forum launches website

UK
  The forum has now launched its website

Friday, 29 March 2024

        

The UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has launched its new website.

The organisation was set up to work in cooperation with decision makers at all levels on areas of mutual benefit directly affecting the current and future promotion and development of major contests and events.

Invitation

In the announcement they state that the website, "comes with an invitation to bands of all levels to share any feedback or ideas for key decision makers within the UK brass band movement, on behalf of their organisation."

They add that the UKLBF's vision, "is to be able to provide a framework for contact from any bands which currently feel voiceless, regardless of their level or region."

Communication

It was added that communication has been made with several key decision makers in the UK brass band movement over the past month with the feedback to be presented to its regular monthly meetings.

People are encouraged to offer any feedback on behalf of an organisation by completing a short form which will be received by the UKLBF's regional contacts.

To find out more go to: www.ukleadingbandsforum.co.uk

        

