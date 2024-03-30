                 

News

Long distance and long awaited appearances for Hammonds

Hammonds welcome a new solo trombone signing as they also prepare for a long awaited return closer to home.

Hammonds
  Andrew Yorkstone becomes the band's new solo trombone player

Saturday, 30 March 2024

        

Hammonds Band has welcomed the arrival of its newest player — one who has come all the way from New Zealand to enjoy their banding in Yorkshire.

Andrew Yorkstone will take on the solo trombone role after making the move to the UK and having previously been a member of the National Brass Band of New Zealand as well as the New Zealand Army Band and the Royal Airforce Band.

Andrews first engagement with the band will on May 19th at the Slaithwaite Bandroom Concert series.

Busy time

Before then the band also enters a busy period of activity with their own long-awaited appearance at Skipton Town Hall for a concert on Saturday 6th April (7.30pm).

Built in 1862 it underwent a £4.7m restoration and refurbishment project to become a cultural hub and multi arts and heritage space for the Craven area that it serves.

It now houses a museum, exhibition gallery and visitor centre, as well as a concert hall which has played host to an increasing number of events

        

TAGS: Hammonds Saltaire

