Shrewsbury provide musical consort for royal visit

Shrewsbury Brass Band, led by conductor Steve Pritchard-Jones recently provided the musical entertainment to a visit by Her Majesty The Queen Consort during her visit to the town.

Honour

The band provided the music for the waiting crowds before the band was introduced themselves to Her Royal Highness, with Steve telling 4BR: "It was an immense honour to contribute to such a prestigious occasion and engage in conversation with Her Royal Highness.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the band members for their dedication, taking time off from their professions to support this weekday event, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the band."