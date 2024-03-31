Results: 2024 Australian National Championships

The A Grade title returns to Brisbane Excelsior as they claim a photo-finish success in Adelaide, with section honours to Marlborough District Brass, Whitehorse Brass, Hyde Street Youth and Box Hill Academy Brass.

Brisbane Excelsior Band has been crowned Australian National Champion.

Directed by David Bremner they claimed the title by virtue of gaining a higher mark than runner-up, defending champion Sydney City Brass in the test-piece discipline. It is the band's ninth National title success and their first since 2016. Brisbane Brass was third.

Result:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs

Test Piece: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Brisbane Excelsior (David Bremner): 96/194/195/95 = 580*

2. Sydney City Brass (Jason Katsikaris): 92/193/198/97 = 580

3. Brisbane Brass (Alan Spence): 95/196/194/94 = 579

4. Willoughby City Band (Dominic Longhurst): 93/193/193/90 = 569

5. Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell): 90/190/193/91 = 564

6. Footscray Yarraville City (Louisa Lawless): 87/187/192/92 = 558

7. Kensington & Norwood Brass (Timothy Frahn): 85/184/189/89 = 547

8. Tanunda Town (Thomas Ludi): 85/185/188/88 = 546

9. Glenorchy City Concert (Simon Reade): 83/183/190/88 = 544

10. Glenferrie Brass (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 84/184/187/87/ = 542

*The higher test piece mark takes precedence.





B Grade:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randell): 93/186/189/95 = 563

2. Brisbane Brass 2 (Elena Katahanas): 92/184/188/94 = 558

3. Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen): 89/182/187/96 = 554

4. Geelong West Brass (Jeff Steele): 96/187/178/92 = 553

5. Willoughby Brass No. 2 (Dominic Longhurst): 95/185/179/91 = 550

6. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 87/181/181/93 = 542

7. Townsville Brass (Dr Mark Smith): 90/180/165/87 = 522*

8. Marion City Band (Aaron Madden): 86/179/167/ 90 = 522

9. Box Hill City (Simon Brown): 88/178/174/82 = 522

10. City of Greater Dandenong (Jamie Lawson OAM): 91/183/159/88 = 521

*The higher test piece mark takes precedence.





C Grade:

Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs

Test Piece: Saul (Shelly Spencer)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Whitehorse Brass (Broden Ford): 85/185/190/90 = 550

2. Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan): 84/184/189/88 = 545

3. Western Brass (Jared McCunnie): 83/183/186/84 = 536

4. Moonee Valley Brass (Dean Hughes): 79/179/188/87 = 533

5. Enfield Brass (Geoff Magin): 81/181/183/78 = 523

6. Creswick Brass (Katrina Bird): 75/177/182/82 = 516

7. Salisbury City Band (Adrienne Meikle): 80/180/177/77 = 514

8. Warriparinga Brass (Jay Helbers): 75/175/175/76 = 501

9. City of Greater Bendigo Brass (Cally Bartlett): 76/173/176/75 = 500





D Grade:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Hyde Street Youth (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 81/163/187/90 = 521

2. Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass (Ken Wellard): 76/161/176/87 = 500

3. Boroondara Harmony Brass (Robyn Lowenstein Waug): 75/158/168/85 = 486





B Grade Junior Brass:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: Partita for Brass Band (Edward Gregson)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Hyde Street Youth: 89/188/190/90 = 557

2. City of Wollongong Junior Brass: 83/175/175/82 = 515





C Grade Junior Brass:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: The Castle by the Sea (Jay Helbers)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Box Hill Academy Brass: 87/185/188/89 = 549