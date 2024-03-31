Results: 2024 Australian National Championships

Brisbane Excelsior Band has been crowned Australian National Champion.
Directed by David Bremner they claimed the title by virtue of gaining a higher mark than runner-up, defending champion Sydney City Brass in the test-piece discipline. It is the band's ninth National title success and their first since 2016. Brisbane Brass was third.
Further details and report to follow.
Result:
A Grade:
Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs
Test Piece: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total
1. Brisbane Excelsior (David Bremner): 96/194/195/95 = 580*
2. Sydney City Brass (Jason Katsikaris): 92/193/198/97 = 580
3. Brisbane Brass (Alan Spence): 95/196/194/94 = 579
4. Willoughby City Band (Dominic Longhurst): 93/193/193/90 = 569
5. Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell): 90/190/193/91 = 564
6. Footscray Yarraville City (Louisa Lawless): 87/187/192/92 = 558
7. Kensington & Norwood Brass (Timothy Frahn): 85/184/189/89 = 547
8. Tanunda Town (Thomas Ludi): 85/185/188/88 = 546
9. Glenorchy City Concert (Simon Reade): 83/183/190/88 = 544
10. Glenferrie Brass (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 84/184/187/87/ = 542
*The higher test piece mark takes precedence.
B Grade:
Adjudicator: Barrie Gott
Test Piece: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total
1. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randell): 93/186/189/95 = 563
2. Brisbane Brass 2 (Elena Katahanas): 92/184/188/94 = 558
3. Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen): 89/182/187/96 = 554
4. Geelong West Brass (Jeff Steele): 96/187/178/92 = 553
5. Willoughby Brass No. 2 (Dominic Longhurst): 95/185/179/91 = 550
6. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 87/181/181/93 = 542
7. Townsville Brass (Dr Mark Smith): 90/180/165/87 = 522*
8. Marion City Band (Aaron Madden): 86/179/167/ 90 = 522
9. Box Hill City (Simon Brown): 88/178/174/82 = 522
10. City of Greater Dandenong (Jamie Lawson OAM): 91/183/159/88 = 521
*The higher test piece mark takes precedence.
C Grade:
Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs
Test Piece: Saul (Shelly Spencer)
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total
1. Whitehorse Brass (Broden Ford): 85/185/190/90 = 550
2. Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan): 84/184/189/88 = 545
3. Western Brass (Jared McCunnie): 83/183/186/84 = 536
4. Moonee Valley Brass (Dean Hughes): 79/179/188/87 = 533
5. Enfield Brass (Geoff Magin): 81/181/183/78 = 523
6. Creswick Brass (Katrina Bird): 75/177/182/82 = 516
7. Salisbury City Band (Adrienne Meikle): 80/180/177/77 = 514
8. Warriparinga Brass (Jay Helbers): 75/175/175/76 = 501
9. City of Greater Bendigo Brass (Cally Bartlett): 76/173/176/75 = 500
D Grade:
Adjudicator: Barrie Gott
Test Piece: Neverland (Christopher Bond)
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total
1. Hyde Street Youth (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 81/163/187/90 = 521
2. Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass (Ken Wellard): 76/161/176/87 = 500
3. Boroondara Harmony Brass (Robyn Lowenstein Waug): 75/158/168/85 = 486
B Grade Junior Brass:
Adjudicator: Barrie Gott
Test Piece: Partita for Brass Band (Edward Gregson)
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total
1. Hyde Street Youth: 89/188/190/90 = 557
2. City of Wollongong Junior Brass: 83/175/175/82 = 515
C Grade Junior Brass:
Adjudicator: Barrie Gott
Test Piece: The Castle by the Sea (Jay Helbers)
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total
1. Box Hill Academy Brass: 87/185/188/89 = 549