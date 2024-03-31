                 

New principal lead at NASUWT Riverside

The experienced Stephen Wilkinson is to make a welcome return to the top seat at NASUWT Riverside.

NASUWT Riverside
  Stephen Wilkinson will take on the role after the Grand Shield.

Sunday, 31 March 2024

        

NASUWT Riverside Band has announced the appointment of Stephen Wilkinson as their new principal cornet.

Having developed his playing with the Salvation Army at South Shields Citadel, he later went on to study at the RNCM in Manchester, becoming a member of Black Dyke Band before enjoying spells as principal cornet of Fairey Band and later, Brighouse & Rastrick.

During those periods he enjoyed helping them to victories at the National Final and Brass in Concert Championship, as well as at the Yorkshire, North West and North of England Areas.

Break return

After taking a break away from banding for a number of years, he is now looking forward to returning to the contest and concert stage with the NASUWT Riverside Band, and especially exciting new projects that are in the pipeline.

In hearing the news NASUWT Riverside's professional Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs said: "Stephen will be a great asset, bringing a wealth of experience and an enthusiasm to match the band's ambitions."

Great impact

That is a sentiment shared by Band Manager Tony Thompson who added: "Stephen made a great impact when he played with us at the North of England Regional Championships this year, so we are obviously delighted with the appointment.

He will now lead us at our forthcoming concert at the Fire Station, Sunderland on 21st April and take up a permanent role after our appearance at the British Open Grand Shield in Blackpool."

Thanks

The band has placed on record their thanks to Tina Mortimer, for her outstanding playing and commitment to the band over the past 10 years, and wish her well with her new role with EverReady Band.

        

NASUWT Riverside

