                 

*
banner

News

Gender inequality still prominent says Musicians Union report

2023 Women Musicians Insight Report finds that gender inequality is still a prominent, alarming issue in the music industry.

Musicians Union
  The report has been published by the Musicians' Union.

Tuesday, 02 April 2024

        

The Musician's Union (MU) has published the findings of its 2023 Women Musicians Insight Report, which they state shows that they "experience greater frequency of career barriers than the wider population of musicians generally".

Over 5,800 musicians completed the census which came through a 15 on-line survey, with the aim to provide a, "fuller picture of the musician population in the UK today and to track how key themes change". There were over 2,500 female identifying respondents.

Still prominent

It led the MU to state that the report found that "gender inequality is still a prominent, alarming issue in the music industry, with female musicians facing much higher levels of discrimination, harassment and career barriers."

Speaking about the findings of the report MU General Secretary Naomi Pohl commented: "The Census findings, set out in this report, illustrate the many discriminatory practices and behaviours still holding women back in their musical careers.

"We have long advocated for better pay gap reporting, and hope the Census findings will encourage the industry to take action, be more transparent and make change.

Deeper insight

They added: "We welcome the deeper insight into barriers to reporting instances of bullying, harassment and discrimination which we will highlight in our campaigning work.

Our Women's Network for members discusses many of the issues raised in the Census, and we look forward to sharing the detailed findings with them."

Brass Bands England recent held at webinar where many elements surrounding the barriers were discussed. The webinar is due to be published on the BBE website in the near future.

Read the Report


https://www.musicianscensus.co.uk/

Report findings

The report found that:

51% of women in music have been discriminated against due to their gender (6% for males)

33% of women in music have reported been sexually harassed whilst working and 25% have witnessed sexual harassment of others.

Female musicians are paid less and have shorter careers — despite on average being more trained and educated (£19,850 to £21,750 compared to men)

27% of female musicians said they didn't earn enough money to support themselves and their family, compared to 20% of male musicians.

Women's visibility in music also decreases dramatically with age. 47% of musicians aged 16-55 are women, but after the age of 54 it dropped to 26%.

30% of women reporting aged discrimination against 21% of men.

It was also found that women were significantly under represented as engineers and producers.

Whilst 79% of women were performing musicians only 24% were producers 15% were live sound engineers and 12% studio/mastering engineers.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Budget

Instrumental music provision in jeopardy in parts of Scotland

April 2 • Four Scottish Councils set to review their provision of instrumental music services as critics accuse them of wilfully ignoring Scottish Government guidance.

Musicians Union

Gender inequality still prominent says Musicians Union report

April 2 • 2023 Women Musicians Insight Report finds that gender inequality is still a prominent, alarming issue in the music industry.

QUEENSBURY

Black Dyke Band reunited with Queensbury march

April 2 • The original score to arguably the most famous signature march in the banding world has returned to its musical home.

Mike Sheppard

Death of Mike Sheppard

April 1 • The death has been announced of the respected musician Mike Sheppard.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 2 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Section) are looking for a Tutti CORNET to add to their front row ASAP.

West Midlands Police Band

April 1 • Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top