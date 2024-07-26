Result: 2024 Victoria State Championships

Darebin City-Preston Band claims the top section silverware on the first day of the Victoria State Championships in Hawthorn.

Darebin City-Preston Band has retained its title and reclaimed the top section silverware on the first day of the Victoria State Championships in Hawthorn.

Further details and results following second day of competition.

Results:





A Grade:

Adjudicator: Ken MacDonald

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

Test Piece: The Cosmographic Mystery (Ingebjorg Vilhelsen)

1. Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell): 46/96/47/46 = 235.0

2. Glenferrie Brass (Phillipa Edwards): 45/94/40/3 = 222.0

3. Footscray -Yarraville (Louisa Lawless): 42/90/42/40 = 214.0

4. Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen): 41/88/41/42 = 212.0





D Grade:

Adjudicator: Ken MacDonald

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

Test Piece: A Bournemouth Suite (Benjamin Tubb)

1. Marist Brass (Melina Benger): 38/82/42/41 = 203

2. City of Ballarat Municipal (Dennis Stevenson): 39/79/43/41 = 202

3. Stonnington City Brass (Kevin Hillier): 37/80/40/37 = 194

4. Boroondara Harmony Brass (Robyn Waugh): 36/7738/39 = 190

5. Sale City Band (Tom Cousin): 33/73/36/33 = 175

6. Croydon Citizens' Brass (Melina Benger): 31/72/30/32 = 165