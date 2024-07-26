                 

Welsh Youth ready for concert tour trio

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales kicks off its mini tour of the nation in Bangor this evening.

Wales
  Hands up who is ready...?

Friday, 26 July 2024

        

The 55 players of the National Youth Brass Band Wales will be heading to the Prichard-Jones Hall in Bangor University later today to put the final touches to their musical preparations ahead of their concert this evening (Friday 26th July at 7.30pm) under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.

Exciting programme

Their exciting programme will include works by Gareth Wood, Philip Sparke, Goff Ricards, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Evelyn Glennie and Stijn Aertgeerts amongst others, and forms the first part of a mini-tour that will see them head to St David's in West Wales on Saturday before rounding off things in Swansea on Sunday.

Principal players

Throughout the week the band has bene working hard under their MD and an experienced team of tutors. The principal players this year are as follows:

Principal Cornet: Erin Maloney (Flowers)
Soprano: Solomon Maghur (Parc & Dare)
Flugel: Sion Lloyd (Cwmtawe Brass)
Horn: Carys Lewis (Parc & Dare)
Baritone: Elliot Harrington (Tredegar)
Euphonium: Cari Jones (Tylorstown)
Trombone: Ella Tyrrell (City of Cardiff M1)
Tuba: Patrick Millar (Llwydcoed)
Percussion: Joshua Gurner (RWCMD)

Concert performances:


Friday 26th July
Prichard-Jones Hall, Bangor (LL57 2AP)
7.30pm

Saturday 27th July
St David's Cathedral, Pembrokeshire (part of the Fishguard Festival of Music)
7.30pm

Sunday 28th July
The Great Hall, Swansea University
2.00pm
For tickets and more information, visit: www.nyaw.org.uk/whats-on

        

