                 

*
banner

News

Awards for Haverhill

The Senior Cup contenders made sure the excellence of their players was marked with their annual presentations of awards.

Haverhill
  The prize were made to the successful players

Friday, 26 July 2024

        

Haverhill Silver recently presented its annual Band Awards.

Euphonium player Adam Waterson was presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' accolade voted on by fellow band members. Musical Director Paul Filby also presented flugel player Kate Llewellyn with the 'Player of the Year' award with bass trombone Tom Willis taking the 'Most Improved Player' award.

Excellent examples

Commenting on the awards, MD Paul Filby said: "You look around the band and you see many fine musicians. All the principals deserve our thanks for their performances throughout the year and then there are the excellent examples of the players on perhaps less glamorous parts.

These all come together to make the band what it is and made the choices so difficult."

Looking forwrd

The top flight London & Southern Counties band which qualified for promotion to the Senior Cup in 2025 is now looking forward to two concerts in Bury St Edmunds for the East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival and a charity concert in aid of St Nicholas Hospice.

        

TAGS: Haverhill Silver Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wales

Welsh Youth ready for concert tour trio

July 26 • The National Youth Brass Band of Wales kicks off its mini tour of the nation in Bangor this evening.

Darebin

Result: 2024 Victoria State Championships

July 26 • Darebin City-Preston Band claims the top section silverware on the first day of the Victoria State Championships in Hawthorn.

Haverhill

Awards for Haverhill

July 26 • The Senior Cup contenders made sure the excellence of their players was marked with their annual presentations of awards.

NYAW

New partnership announced to help boost next generation of Welsh music makers

July 26 • A new initiative between National Youth Arts Wales and the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music aims to inspire a new generation of musicians.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 28 July • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 8AD

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

July 27 • Required:. Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Enderby Band

July 26 • We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Tuned Percussionist to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.

Enderby Band

July 26 • We are a progressive Midlands based Championship Section band looking for a Soprano Cornet player to join us. We have a fantastic schedule of concerts planned for the next year, along with entertainment and own choice contests also on the schedule.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top