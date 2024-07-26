Awards for Haverhill

The Senior Cup contenders made sure the excellence of their players was marked with their annual presentations of awards.

Haverhill Silver recently presented its annual Band Awards.

Euphonium player Adam Waterson was presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' accolade voted on by fellow band members. Musical Director Paul Filby also presented flugel player Kate Llewellyn with the 'Player of the Year' award with bass trombone Tom Willis taking the 'Most Improved Player' award.

Excellent examples

Commenting on the awards, MD Paul Filby said: "You look around the band and you see many fine musicians. All the principals deserve our thanks for their performances throughout the year and then there are the excellent examples of the players on perhaps less glamorous parts.

These all come together to make the band what it is and made the choices so difficult."

Looking forwrd

The top flight London & Southern Counties band which qualified for promotion to the Senior Cup in 2025 is now looking forward to two concerts in Bury St Edmunds for the East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival and a charity concert in aid of St Nicholas Hospice.