New horizons for National Youth Bands of Great Britain and Switzerland

Young players from each country will enjoy new musical experiences thanks to partnership agreement supported by Besson.

A joint ambition "to increase understanding and widen opportunity" will see the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) and the National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland (NJBB) spearhead a new reciprocal musical partnership.



Supported by Besson it will see two players given the opportunity to experience each other's annual course — starting with two NYBBGB players heading to Switzerland in July to join their senior band led by conductor Florent Didier.

In August the arrangement will be reversed, with two Swiss players heading to Stonyhurst College in Clitheroe to work under Guest Conductor Prof David King.

Besson Horizons

Speaking about the 'Besson Horizons' programme, Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain told 4BR: "It is a shared ambition of our organisations to offer talented youngsters the opportunity to enjoy new experiences — both musical and cultural.

With this incredible support from Besson it is about enhancing what we all hope will be a lifelong passion for music by making connections and friendship that last just as long."

Shared ambition

It is an ambition shared by Monika Bandi Tanner, the President of the National Youth Brass of Switzerland.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer incredible experiences for both Swiss and British players — ones that we also believe will ignite a lifelong passion for brass band music making.

We are a community that works best together — inspiring each other, learning from one another by understanding and respecting our cultural differences, but also what we share together in music."

Supporting this programme allows us not only to help inspire talented young musicians but to also increase understanding and widen opportunity — broadening horizons for youngsters in so many ways through brass banding Besson

First official link

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain was established in 1952 by Dr Denis Wright, whilst their Swiss counterpart was formed in 1976 by Markus Bach.

Over the years they have offered countless youngsters the opportunity to express their talents under inspirational conductors.

It is believed that the 'Besson Horizons' programme is the first official partnership link between the organisations, and builds on the other opportunities youngsters have enjoyed in participating in the European Youth Brass Band.

Potential

As Besson spokesperson Euan Meikle explained to 4BR, it is a collaboration that also shares their desire to build lasting links between brass band movements across Europe.

"The future is in the hands of young brass musicians wishing to achieve their potential.

Supporting this programme with the NYBBGB and NJBB allows us not only to help inspire talented young musicians but to also increase understanding and widen opportunity — broadening horizons for youngsters in so many ways through brass banding."