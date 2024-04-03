Towcester Studio HaBiT to come to an end

A highly successfully musical outreach HaBiT comes to an end in May with the help of Foden's.

Towcester Studio Band's 'Having a Blast in Towcester' (HaBiT) project is entering its final phase to complete an ambitious initiative that has successfully promoted brass banding in its community.

The aim has been to encourage youngsters to learn to play brass and percussion instruments, but also to provide a conduit for players of all ages and standards to participate in making music.

Final HaBiT

To achieve this the band has worked closely throughout with British Open Champion Foden's, with the final element seeing a joint workshop and concert day on Saturday 18th May at Stowe School.

During the timeline of the project the band worked with NMPAT (Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust) visiting several local primary schools to engage with youngsters, as well as holding successful workshop day with Foden's comprising over 70 players from 15 brass bands.

They also started a 'Monday Club' to encourage people to return to banding in a friendly, inclusive atmosphere of what they describe as "relaxed playing".

Successful

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It has been an incredibly successful and satisfying project, which will be rounded off with the final event at Stowe School.

Foden's tutors will lead another workshop day for youngsters from Stowe, Sponne and other local schools, before providing wonderful entertainment in the evening in a concert that will also feature Towcester Studio Band.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stowe-enterprise-ltd/t-moalkpd