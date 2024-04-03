Special recognition for Pemberton Youth

Pemberton Old Wigan Youth Band is presented with a 'Special Recognition Award' from The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Pemberton Old Wigan Youth Band has been honoured with the presentation of a 'Special Recognition Award' from The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Outstanding

Presented by Mary-Liz Walker JP DL, the citation said it recognised the organisation's, "outstanding achievements by encouraging, nurturing and celebrating young local music, talent for more than 30 years."

The award was accepted by Youth Band conductor John Don-Duncan, and Band Chairperson George Fairhurst at a ceremony held at Worsley Court House in Greater Manchester.

Very impressed

During the ceremony, the High Sheriff, who recently spent two hours at a band rehearsal, said that she was "very, very impressed with the talent and interest shown by the young players, and how much respect they had shown to the conductor."

Reflecting on the award, Chairperson George Fairhurst said: "This is a great honour for Pemberton organisation to be recognised for all the hard work that is done especially by John and the senior players of the organisation.

We bring together younger people who have never played an instrument before to be involved in brass bands."

He added: "Many have already gone on to play in the higher echelons of brass banding but also enjoy further musical education at Chetham's Music School and Salford University."