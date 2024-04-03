                 

*
banner

News

Special recognition for Pemberton Youth

Pemberton Old Wigan Youth Band is presented with a 'Special Recognition Award' from The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Pemberton
  The presentation was made by The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Wednesday, 03 April 2024

        

Pemberton Old Wigan Youth Band has been honoured with the presentation of a 'Special Recognition Award' from The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Outstanding

Presented by Mary-Liz Walker JP DL, the citation said it recognised the organisation's, "outstanding achievements by encouraging, nurturing and celebrating young local music, talent for more than 30 years."

The award was accepted by Youth Band conductor John Don-Duncan, and Band Chairperson George Fairhurst at a ceremony held at Worsley Court House in Greater Manchester.

Very impressed

During the ceremony, the High Sheriff, who recently spent two hours at a band rehearsal, said that she was "very, very impressed with the talent and interest shown by the young players, and how much respect they had shown to the conductor."

Reflecting on the award, Chairperson George Fairhurst said: "This is a great honour for Pemberton organisation to be recognised for all the hard work that is done especially by John and the senior players of the organisation.

We bring together younger people who have never played an instrument before to be involved in brass bands."

He added: "Many have already gone on to play in the higher echelons of brass banding but also enjoy further musical education at Chetham's Music School and Salford University."

        

TAGS: Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pemberton

Special recognition for Pemberton Youth

April 3 • Pemberton Old Wigan Youth Band is presented with a 'Special Recognition Award' from The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Towcester

Towcester Studio HaBiT to come to an end

April 3 • A highly successfully musical outreach HaBiT comes to an end in May with the help of Foden's.

rooms4groups

Still looking for a final hotel?

April 3 • rooms4groups still have plenty of options available for bands for Cheltenham and London

Besson Horizons

New horizons for National Youth Bands of Great Britain and Switzerland

April 3 • Young players from each country will enjoy new musical experiences thanks to partnership agreement supported by Besson.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 2 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Section) are looking for a Tutti CORNET to add to their front row ASAP.

West Midlands Police Band

April 1 • Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top