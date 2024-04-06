                 

*
banner

News

Live coverage of the 2024 ConsTest own-choice competition

You can add to your enjoyment of the popular own-choice contest at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire today by following our live coverage to complement the action.

ConsTest
  The contest kicks off at 10.00am

Saturday, 06 April 2024

        

The popular ConsTest Birmingham Open own-choice contest takes place at Bradshaw Hall at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire today (Saturday 6th April).

4BR will be there with Matt Ludford-King to bring you a band by band taste of the action.

To enjoy go to:
https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2023/2052.asp

Wide choice

Adjudicators Ian Porthouse and Ryan Watkins will have to compare and contrast 13 different contenders with a wide selection of ambitious selections on show.

These include those recent Area test-pieces, 'Corineus', 'Music for Jock Tamson' and 'Triptych' as well as 'Of Distant Memories', 'Pageantry', 'The Saga of Haakon the Good', 'Mountain Views', 'The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea', 'Tournament for Brass', 'Tallis Variations', 'Olympus' and 'Fire in the Blood'.

Live stream

The contest itself will also be live streamed by Next Step Films on their NXTOD platform.

So if you cannot make it to Birmingham, you can still enjoy all 13 performances plus the gala concert with Flowers Band and the results ceremony.

Flowers will perform their award-winning 'Alice in Wonderland' Brass in Concert set featuring soloists Emily Evans and Paul Richards.

You can secure your live streaming ticket for £4.99 at: www.nxtod.com

Prizes

There will also be an equally wide variety of prizes on offer for bands at each level thanks to partnerships created with Geneva, Denis Wick, thecornetshop.com and Alliance.

In addition to the usual musical attractions there will be the opportunity to enjoy the fine on-site facilities which will also include a number of trade stands.

Tickets and information:

Tickets are available at: https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/constest2024

After the results ceremony, The Fluorescent Brassolescents will play Arctic Monkeys' hits, followed by the Ambrassadors playing party anthems to close the night, in the Eastside Jazz Club.

For more information, go to: www.constest.co.uk

Draw:

Adjudicators: Ian Porthouse & Ryan Watkins
Commence: 10.00am

1. Amington Band (Chris Barker)
2. City of Chester Bluecoat Band (Ewan Easton)
3. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)
4. Seindorf Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
5. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
6. Croft Silver Band (Henry Dunger)
7. Skelmersdale Prize Band (Benjamin Coulson)

BREAK

8. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
9. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)
10. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass Band (Will Haw)
11. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
12. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (David Nicholson)
13. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dennis Vork

Vork to reach final chord with Schoonhoven

April 6 • Dennis Vork has announced that he is to step down as principal cornet of Brass Band Schoonhoven at the end of this contesting season.

ConsTest

Live coverage of the 2024 ConsTest own-choice competition

April 6 • You can add to your enjoyment of the popular own-choice contest at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire today by following our live coverage to complement the action.

BBE

The need to break down barriers

April 5 • Sarah Groarke-Booth recently led a focused webinar on the challenges faced by female conductors in the banding world.

Subscribe

Brass Band World magazine: March edition out now

April 4 • The latest edition of the leading publication is now out — and is full to the brim with all things brass banding.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

April 5 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable

Middleton

April 3 • Middleton Band (2nd Section from Jan) are looking to recruit to the following positions: . Cornet (Position Negotiable except Principal). Eb Bass or 2nd Baritone . Percussion - Kit and Tuned. . .

wantage silver band

April 2 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st Section) are looking for a Tutti CORNET to add to their front row ASAP.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top