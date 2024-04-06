                 

Vork to reach final chord with Schoonhoven

Dennis Vork has announced that he is to step down as principal cornet of Brass Band Schoonhoven at the end of this contesting season.

Dennis Vork
  Dennis Vork is one of teh most respected cornet players in European banding

Dennis Vork, one of the most respected cornet players in European banding has announced that he will step down from his role as principal cornet with Brass Band Schoonhoven (BBS) at the end of this current contesting season.

It will mark the final chord of a 26 year musical relationship with the former Netherland National Champions, one which he has graced on both cornet and flugel.

Part of my life

Speaking to the CU Brass website he stated: "BBS has been a big part of my life, so this is a decision that falls heavily on me. However, it has become increasingly difficult to commit to the A-band.

My health, traveling and having been able to do what I have done over the years, time and time again has made this the time to stop."

Success

Dennis joined the band in 1997 and has since played an integral part in their success — including seven National titles, and a memorable podium finish at the 2012 European Championships.

In addition, he has won countless admirers for his personal contributions, winning the 'Best Soloist' prize at the Euro Brass contest on three occasions, and being 'headhunted' to perform as a guest player with several leading bands at major events.

Pleasure

He added: "I look back with tremendous pleasure and pride on a special period, in which I achieved more with the A-band than I dared to dream of. The championships, concerts, rehearsals and the friendships — I enjoyed them all intensely.

For that I am enormously grateful to all the people in the BBS family. I wish them all the best for the future, and I will certainly stay connected in some way. I don't have concrete plans yet and will take my time before deciding."

Remarkable contribution

In response to the news, a band spokesperson a Brass Band Schoonhoven told the CU Brass website: "We received Dennis' decision with understanding and mark his remarkable contribution to us with immense gratitude.

His willingness to keep improving himself has inspired and motivated the band. He is a wonderful musician and man — his warm personality and his excellence has made a lasting mark and we wish him all the very best for the future."

        

