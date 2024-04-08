Farr returns to Riverside for National challenge

Ray Farr will direct NASUWT Riverside at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

NASUWT Riverside Band has confirmed that the experienced Ray Farr will lead them in their National Championships of Great Britain challenge at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

The band qualified under the direction of Prof Nicholas Childs at the North of England Regional Championships in March, but with the Welshman leading the defending champion Black Dyke, the band has returned its former conductor for the London event.

Return

Ray is no stranger to the band on the major championship stage, having directed them at the British Open in 2022 as well as for an extended period in 2013/14, leading them to the Area title.

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm thrilled — not only to work with this group of talented musicians once again, but especially on Peter Graham's 'Harrison's Dream', a favourite test piece of mine.

NASUWT Riverside is a hard-working and very well organised band, and I hold them in the highest regard."

Looking forward

In response, Band Manager Tony Thompson added: "We are really looking forward to working with Ray again on this challenging test piece.

He is a fantastic musician and conductor who has worked successfully with the band in the past, so there was no hesitation in asking him to lead us again."