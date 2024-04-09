Elland Silver Band launch Composers Competition

Composers are being invited to submit works to help celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Elland Silver Band organisation.

The 175th anniversary of Elland Silver Band is to be marked with the launch of a Composer Competition.

2025, also sees 30 years of the organisation's Youth Band and 10 years of its Community Band.

The competition seeks entrant to write new music for the three bands. Scores will be assessed by renowned composers Liz Lane and Dr Philip Wilby and Elland Band Musical Director, Brett Baker.

Celebrate heritage

He told 4BR: "We want to celebrate our heritage and brass band community by inviting budding composers to write some new music for us and to be part of our legacy."

Competition details

Details of the competition are set out below.

Composers are invited to write original works that can be used as a concert opener or march (time limit 5 minutes), a solo work (5 minutes) or concert finale (6 minutes)

There will be three categories:

Section 1: For Elland Silver Youth Band (Third Section standard)

Section 2: For Elland Silver Band (First/Championship Section)

Section 3: For Elland Silver Community Band (Ungraded/Training Band)

They should be scored for 8 parts: Eb Soprano / 1st Cornet, 2nd Cornet, Solo Horn / 1st Horn, 1st Euphonium / Baritone & Trombone, 2nd Baritone & Trombone, Eb & BBb Bass, Percussion

Prizes include the publication of the score by Kirklees Music. Performances of the winning and runner-up compositions in each section will also be made by Elland Silver Band, Youth Band and Community Bands and or soloists.

There are no restrictions on composer's age or country.

Further information

Each entry must comprise of a pdf copy of the score, set of band parts, and a cover letter stating the category to be emailed to esbcomposerscontest@outlook.com

Further details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/ellandsilverband